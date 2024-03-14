Partner Content

You've probably caught wind of it, especially if you are struggling with pain, insomnia, or anxiety. Delta 8 THC edibles are not a new trend; they have been around for quite a while now and still have a fresh and exciting appeal that drives people crazy to try them. It's like everyone suddenly woke up to their allure, even more so after the 2018 Farm Bill gave hemp products the green light. Can you believe it? A staggering 22.3 million searches for 'Best Delta 8 Gummies Online' in the US alone, and that was just in the first eight months!

From mouth-watering flavors to just the right mix of potency and chill vibes, the options for Delta 8 edibles are endless. But, amidst this abundance, quality and standards take the front seat. And that's exactly where we step in. We've done the legwork and combed through the plethora of options to bring you nothing but the cream – the best Delta 8 gummies. We're not just throwing names at you; we're taking you on a guided tour - understanding, research, product assortment, and customer feedback.

Ready to explore our exclusive pick for 'Best Delta 8 Gummies Brands'?

5 Best Delta 8 Gummies: New Look

● Exhale - Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies (Best Pick In Strongest Category)

● Budpop - Best Delta 8 Gummies For Sleep

● Cheef Botanical - Most Potent Delta 8 Gummies For Stress Relief

● Dopeboo - Best Delta 8 Gummies For Energy

● Elevate - Recommended Delta 8 THC Edibles

#1 - Exhale - Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies (Best Pick In Strongest Category)

The first on the list of best Delta 8 gummies is Exhale Wellness. Bringing you the most premium quality of Delta 8 THC gummies, Exhale's Delta 8 gummies are derived from 100% organic hemp plants, legal and tested by most reputed labs. Offering an extensive range of mood-enhancing Delta 8 edibles, it focuses on blending superior-quality hemp extracts with natural flavors. Known for their strongest effect and mouth-watering falvor, Delta 8 Gummies from Exhale are available in ‘Berry,' ‘Tropical,' and ‘Sour Bear' flavors - giving a direct ticket to relaxation and chills anywhere, anytime.

Best Delta 8 Gummies From The House Of Exhale Wellness

● DELTA-8 GUMMY CUBES (50MG-100MG)

● 3000MG DELTA 8 GUMMIES

● 1500MG DELTA 8 GUMMIES (TROPICAL)

● MIXED BERRY DELTA 8 GUMMIES – 1500MG

● DELTA 8 GUMMIES – SOUR BEAR (1500MG)

What We Love

In this time, when quality is the utmost priority as consumers become aware of their consumption habits, the best thing we love about Exhale Delta 8 edibles is that they do not contain any artificial color, flavors or preservatives. Plus, they are 100% vegan and made of cruelty-free plant-based ingredients. Additionally, what caught our attention here is that these are the strongest delta 8 gummies that are extracted from cannabis plants containing a minimum of 0.3% THC or less by dry weight. Moreover, Exhale is as worried about its consumers' safety as we are; thus, these gummies are tasted from the top labs in the world.

What Customers Love

Based on the reviews we came across, we can say that customers are just crazy over Exhale's Delta 8 gummies for their natural formulation, which includes cane sugar and sunflower seed oil, and the use of fruit and vegetable extracts for coloring and flavoring. Another thing that people love is that Exhale's Delta 8 edibles are vegan and made of vegetarian-friendly ingredients.

About Exhale

Started with a simple philosophy – nature holds the key to wellness – Exhale Wellness now stands as a testament to all the best Delta 8 gummy brands in the market. It is a tribe of hemp pioneers based in Los Angeles, California, with decades of experience in the natural food industry. Exhale Wellness has in-house cultivators, researchers, and enthusiasts who never pursue genius. Through its strategic partnerships with hemp farms in Colorado, it has gradually perfected some of the highest-grade Delta 8 products on the market. Well, this is not done yet – echoing its huge presence and popularity among delta 8 gummy lovers - Exhale Wellness has been featured among the top publications in the world like Forbes, Los Angeles Times, Ministry of Hemp, LaWeekly, and WebMD for its range of delta 8 THC edibles.

Pros

● Discreet shipping is available to protect your privacy.

● Available in a wide range of flavors without additives

● Organically derived THC formulation

● 100% compliant with the US farm bill

● 25% discount available for first-time buyers

Cons

● It can be less effective for THC-sensitive individuals

Specs

● 1500-3000 MG Delta 8 THC per container

● 50-100 MG per Delta 8 Edible

● Available in natural berry, tropical, and other fruity flavors

#2. Budpop - Best Delta 8 Gummies For Sleep

If tackling sleep deprivation is the motto of your search, then you will surely love these delta 8 THC gummies from BudPop. Best known for uplifted and calm feelings, these are the best Delta 8 gummies for anyone looking to experience a more chill, relaxed day or a comfy evening after a long week of hard work. But these Delta 8 gummies are not just about THC; these are more about delivering the finest hemp extract that promotes relaxation and amazing sleep.

What We Love

While many of the best Delta 8 gummy brands claim to offer the strongest Delta 8 edibles, we love these gummies from Budpop. They are just wow - delighting with a range of mouth-watering flavors, bringing an enjoyable experience for every palate. Another thing we love is that it only uses non-GMO ingredients and brings the best Delta 8 gummies for sleep.

What Customers Love

Customers love Budpop's Delta 8 gummies because they taste amazing and help them relax just right. A few customers also said that they're perfect for cooling them down after a busy day. Moreover, there are people who are really into the quality and like being able to check out the lab results.

About Budpop

Budpop is at the forefront of the Delta 8 movement, offering premium, innovative products that redefine the hemp experience. With a focus on purity, potency, and sensory pleasure, Budpop is dedicated to producing edibles that meet and exceed expectations. Their mission is clear: to blend the benefits of Delta 8 THC with unparalleled taste and quality, making every moment a celebration of flavor and wellness.

Pros

● High-quality, vegan ingredients ensure a guilt-free experience.

● Unique hemp extracts best known for sleeping properties

● Flavors for different tastes and preferences.

● Lab-tested for purity and potency

● Discrete & fast shipping

Cons

● Premium pricing

● Limited availability in certain regions

Specs

● 25 MG Delta Each Gummy

● Pack Sizes - Single, 3 and 5

● 625MG of Delta-8 THC

● Three flavors are available - Blue Dream Berry, Watermelon Zkittlez, and Strawberry.

#3. Cheef Botanical - Most Potent Delta 8 Gummies For Stress Relief

Made of the purest and safest delta 8 strains extracted from supercritical Co2 extraction procedure, these are the best delta 8 gummies, ranked at #3 on our list. Delivering a range of benefits like reduced anxiousness, stress, and uplifting mood, delta 7 edibles from Cheef Botanical are named the most potent Delta 8 gummies by our experts.

What We Love

Our favorite part of these delta 8 THC gummies is that they are derived from American-grown hemp. Moreover, you won't find any fillers, additives, or artificial flavors in these gummies. Plus, we discovered that delta gummies from Cheef Botanical come with a certificate of analysis from third-party labs that guarantees pure, high-quality, and potent delta 8 gummies.

What Customers Love

There are many customers who have been sticking with Cheef Botanicals for years, and the reason is how well they treat their customers. While we found few people loving their top-notch products and excellent customer service, some also praised Cheef Botanical for fast shipping and great loyalty rewards. It's clear that Cheef Botanicals has won over its customers with quality, care, and effectiveness.

About Cheef Botanical

Cheef Botanicals was founded in 2018 by a passionate group of health-conscious enthusiasts with over 25 years of experience in the food industry. Its goal is to provide consumers with all-natural, plant-based solutions for their health and wellness needs, which was sorely missing in the market then.

Pros

● A wide range of product choice

● Various loyalty programs available

● Free shipping

Cons

● Might not be suitable for first-time users

Specs

● 30 CT Gummies Per Bottle

● 3000 MG Delta 8 Each Bottle

● 100 MG Delta 8 In Each Gummy

● Natural fruit flavors available - Mixed Berry, Sour and Tropical flavors

#4. Dopeboo - Best Delta 8 Gummies For Energy

Those who think wellness cannot taste delicious must head to Dopeboo - with an amazing range of products from Delta 8 gummies from top brands like Binoid, Sweet Lyf, etc.

What We Love

We decided to keep these Delta 8 gummies on the list because it boasts a diverse Delta 8 gummy portfolio from top brands. It is home to some of the best Delta 8 gummy brands, best known for their high-quality D8 edibles filled with natural flavors and balanced D8 concentration. We loved that it allows easy purchase through a range of selections, including hemp sourcing, quality, flavors, and, last but not least, delivery fees.

What Customers Love

People really like shopping for Delta 8 gummies at Dopeboo because it's easy to find what they want and it also comes with fast delivery. Another thing that customers praised is that they have lots of different gummies so they can easily customize their order to feel more relaxed and happy.

About Dopeboo

Dope Boo shines as a unique online headshop, offering an eclectic mix of Delta 8 gummies, bongs, dab rigs, vapes, and pipes. As a comprehensive marketplace for every enthusiast's desires, it guarantees swift delivery, top-notch products, and round-the-clock customer service. DopeBoo is dedicated to revolutionizing the standard headshop experience, prioritizing cutting-edge trends and valuable customer insights to regularly introduce fresh, distinctive items. Recognized globally, DopeBoo has garnered acclaim from esteemed names like High Times, Leafly, and Herb.co for its commitment to authenticity, simplicity, and kindness in the industry.

Pros

● Multiple strength options to cater to different user needs

● Good customer support

● Reliable lab test reports

Cons

● No bulk orders accepted

Specs

● 500-3000mg Delta 8 available

● 100% Vegan

● Various flavors like Strawberry, Banana, Peach and other fruity flavors are available

#5. Elevate - Recommended Delta 8 THC Edibles

Almost every Delta 8 Gummy Brand on this list brings something special and unique for those having specific reasons. But if you are looking for Delta 8 Gummies to give them a try, we'd recommend Elevate Delta 8 THC edibles.

What We Love

The reason why it ranks last on this list is because, unlike other brands catering to specific needs like energy and sleep deprivation, this can be consumed generally to meet recreational and health needs.

What Customers Love

People love Elevate's Delta 8 gummies for their great flavors and quick shipping. They trust Elevate for tasty and fast gummy deliveries, making it a top choice. Customers keep coming back for more.

About Elevate

Elevate works on a straightforward principle: crafting premium hemp merchandise while also improving public understanding of hemp's benefits, enabling consumers to make well-informed choices. Every product is organic, thoroughly lab-tested, and available in extensive formats and cannabinoid options, catering to diverse preferences and needs.

Pros

● Transparent products details

● Committed to well-being

● Considerably good product range

Cons

● Limited flavors

● Delayed effects

Specs

● Sizes Available: 750 to 3000 MG

● Available in single, 3 and 5 packs

● 30 Gummies per Bottle

● 25 MG Delta per gummy

How We Picked The Best Delta 8 Gummies

With the increasing popularity of Delta 8 edibles, many Delta 8 gummy brands are in the market, and many join the list daily. As we are responsible for recommending the best for our readers, we delve deeper into the world of Delta 8 gummies and thoroughly look for the following factors.

Products Quality

The popular saying, ‘Quality Over Quantity,' is not a mere phrase for us. It is the benchmark and guiding principle in our search for the best Delta 8 gummies. We strongly believe that an experience solely depends on the quality of products; thus, we pay close attention to hemp's origin, sourcing process, THC volume, and lab-testing results. To pick the best Delta 8 edibles, we start by checking their ingredients list, prioritizing cruelty-free, vegan products, and finishing with third-party lab testing. When it comes to products, Exhale wins all the points.

Customer Feedback

Reviews from its users are the best marketing technique for any brand, and we took it for real while preparing the list of the best Delta 8 gummies. We dove into the vast digital world, tracking data from every online forum, directory, social media, and even their websites to get real insights into product quality and customer experience, for instance, Exhale and Budpop have thousands of reviews. But that does not end here. We also look through third-party website reviews to get unfiltered feedback on these gummies' potential side effects and experiences.

Brand Reputation

The Delta 8 hemp industry is growing rapidly, even faster, with new marketplaces coming to life each day. The most crucial part in our search for the best Delta 8 gummy brands is the brand's reputation; we have a few factors to analyze this. Our evaluation of each brand's standing starts with its customer service, feedback, and transparency in sourcing and pricing. There is no denying that our top picks like Exhale, Cheef Botanical, and Budpop have a huge customer base.

Customization

Yes, we agree that each Delta 8 gummy is different, and so are the consumer needs. Given that Delta 8 gummies offer more than just medicinal benefits – a recreational experience, most people prefer customizing their experiences. While most Delta 8 gummy brands are still working on it, we look for brands with a wide range of flavors, strains, and qualities so you can make the right choice based on your requirements.

Factors To Consider When Buying The Best Delta-8 Gummies

Those mentioned above are the criteria we abide by to finalize the list of top Delta 8 gummy brands. It is good if you go by our choice because we've considered many other factors to pick the best Delta 8 edibles for you. However, if you want to do this adventure yourself, here is how to buy the best Delta 8 gummies.

Brand Reputation

When entering the world of Delta-8 gummies, the reputation of the brand you choose is like a guiding star. It's good to dive into reviews on the company's website and independent third-party sites. Listening to what others have experienced can offer invaluable insights. Also, consider how transparent a brand is about its processes and products. A brand like Exhale, that's open about its methods and results is confident in the quality it delivers.

High Quality Or Organic Ingredients

In the quest for the perfect Delta-8 gummy, the quality and origin of ingredients take center stage. Look for products boasting the highest grade of hemp THC, underscored by a commitment to organic practices. This isn't just about getting a purer product; it's about ensuring your consumption is as close to nature as intended. You can look into the ingredient list at the back of the bottle; you'll find everything about the product.

Taste

The taste of Delta-8 gummies shouldn't just be an afterthought—it's a crucial part of the experience. The market is brimming with various flavors, from the tangy zest of citrus fruits to the sweet bliss of berries. A good rule of thumb is to seek out brands that prioritize natural flavors and sweeteners, enhancing the taste and overall enjoyment of the gummy. After all, why settle for anything less than delicious?

Extraction Source

The source of Delta-8 THC is paramount to the quality of the gummies you choose. Superior hemp sourcing from American farmers ensures the product adheres to stringent quality standards and supports local agriculture. American-grown hemp is often subject to more rigorous testing and regulations, providing a cleaner and more potent product. So, when considering your options, prefer brands proud of their American hemp sourcing.

Potency

Potency is a key factor that can greatly influence your Delta-8 experience. It's important to conduct some research or consult with experts to understand the strength that best suits your needs. Potency can vary widely among products, so finding the right balance is crucial. Whether new to Delta-8 or a seasoned enthusiast, starting with lower doses and gradually adjusting is wise. Remember, the goal is to find a product that provides the desired effects while ensuring a pleasant experience.

Dietary Restrictions

Delta-8 gummies aren't one-size-fits-all, especially when it comes to dietary restrictions. Plenty of options exist whether you're vegan, gluten-free, or have other dietary considerations. Look for brands that clearly label their products' dietary compatibility. Many companies now offer gummies catering to specific dietary needs, ensuring everyone can enjoy the benefits of Delta-8 without compromising their health or values.

Potential Benefits of Delta 8 Gummies

Delta 8 gummies are popular for their health benefits and enjoyable taste. These gummies contain Delta 8 THC, a compound that offers several health benefits other than just aiding sleep deprivation, anxiety, and pain.

Relief and Comfort

Delta 8 THC interacts with the body's endocannabinoid system (ECS), which plays a key role in regulating pain and mood. By binding to the cannabinoid receptors in the ECS, Delta 8 can help diminish discomfort and elevate mood, leading to a sense of relief and overall comfort.

Inflammation Control

The anti-inflammatory effects of Delta 8 THC are attributed to its ability to modulate the activities of various immune cells. By influencing the body's inflammatory response, Delta 8 can help reduce unnecessary inflammation and associated discomfort, promoting a more balanced state of health.

Better Sleep

It can be an amazing product for anyone tossing and turning at night. Delta 8 THC's calming effects stem from interacting with the ECS, which helps regulate sleep patterns. By promoting relaxation and reducing anxiety, Delta 8 can facilitate a quicker transition to sleep and improve the quality of rest, addressing issues like insomnia.

Anxiety and Stress Reduction

Delta 8 THC has anxiolytic (anxiety-reducing) properties, which are believed to be due to its ability to bind to CB1 receptors in the brain. This interaction can help modulate the release of neurotransmitters and reduce stress and anxiety levels without the intense psychoactive effects associated with Delta 9 THC.

Enhanced Appetite

Similar to other cannabinoids, Delta 8 THC can stimulate appetite. It does so by interacting with the ECS, which is known to play a significant role in regulating hunger signals. This makes Delta 8 gummies beneficial for those looking to improve their appetite and eating habits.

Alongside these benefits, Delta 8 gummies have neuroprotective properties and can help control nausea. However, as the world of Delta 8 edibles evolves, we may see some more benefits soon.

Other Types Of Delta-8 Products

Exploring the world of Delta 8 doesn't end with gummies. A whole universe of products is out there, each offering a unique experience and the benefits of this fascinating compound. Let's dive into some other popular Delta 8 items you might encounter during your wellness journey.

Delta 8 THC Dabs

Imagine a concentrated form of Delta 8 that packs a powerful punch in just a tiny bit. That's what dabs are. They are perfect for those who prefer a stronger effect and have some experience under their belt. Dabbing involves a tiny amount of this concentrate, which is heated and inhaled for a quick and potent experience.

Delta 8 Flower

For those who love the traditional way of enjoying THC, Delta 8 Flower is your go-to option. It's a hemp flower that's been infused with Delta 8, allowing you to smoke or vape it just like you would with regular cannabis. It offers a milder high and is perfect for unwinding after a long day.

Delta 8 Vapes

If you're all about convenience and discretion, Delta 8 vape carts are your best friend. These portable devices are filled with Delta 8 oil and ready to deliver a smooth and tasty vapor with just a button. They are ideal for on-the-go relaxation and a favorite among those who prefer a sleek, no-mess approach to their Delta 8 experience.

Delta 8 Oils/Tinctures

For the ultimate in versatility, check out Delta 8 tinctures or oils. These liquid forms can be taken under the tongue for quick absorption or mixed into your favorite beverage for a more gradual effect. They're great for precise dosing and offer a straightforward, fuss-free way to incorporate Delta 8 into your daily routine.

How Do Delta 8 Gummies Work?

Yes, we know the Delta 8 edibles bring a wholesome experience together. But how do they work their magic when you pop one into your mouth? Let's break it down into simple steps.

Ingestion

It all starts when you eat a Delta 8 gummy. This method is as easy as enjoying any sweet treat, with the bonus of the effects of Delta 8.

Digestion

Once swallowed, the gummy goes to your stomach, where digestion kicks in. Here, the gummy is broken down, and the Delta 8 THC is released, ready to be absorbed into your body.

Absorption

The released Delta 8 then enters the bloodstream through the walls of the intestines. This process takes some time, so edibles like gummies don't kick in immediately.

Binding to Cannabinoid Receptors

In your bloodstream, Delta 8 THC travels to your brain and binds to cannabinoid receptors. These receptors are part of the endocannabinoid system, influencing mood, pain sensation, appetite, and more.

Effects

Once Delta 8 binds to these receptors, you'll start to feel its effects. These can range from a sense of calm and relaxation to improved mood and pain relief.

Difference in Effects

Delta 8 gummies offer a milder high compared to Delta 9 THC, making them a good choice for those seeking less intense psychoactive effects.

Onset and Duration

The effects of Delta 8 gummies take longer to start, typically between 30 minutes to 2 hours, but they also last longer, often up to 8 hours, providing a prolonged experience.

Dosage Considerations

We'd recommend starting with a low dose, especially if you're new to Delta 8, and gradually adjusting based on your feelings. Dosage can affect both the intensity and duration of the effects.

Side Effects And Contraindications Of Delta-8 Gummies

Delta-8 gummies are popular for their therapeutic effects, but understanding their side effects and contraindications can help you have a safer and more wonderful experience. Below, we've listed some common side effects and contraindications associated with Delta 8 edibles.

Side Effects

● Dry mouth

● Red eyes

● Changes in appetite

● Drowsiness

● Feelings of anxiety or confusion

Contraindications

● Not recommended for pregnant or breastfeeding women

● Individuals with certain medical conditions

● Those taking specific medications

● Consultation with a healthcare professional is advised before the use

FAQs About Delta 8 Gummies

Q1. Is delta 8 THC legal?

Delta 8 THC exists in a legal gray area. It's federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill if derived from hemp, but some states have their restrictions. So always check your local laws before buying Delta 8 gummies.

Q2. How long does a Delta 8 gummy take to kick in?

Some of the best Delta 8 gummies kick in 30 minutes to 2 hours. Factors like metabolism, the gummy's potency, and how much you've eaten can affect this timing.

Q3. Are Delta-8 Gummies Stronger Than CBD?

Yes, Delta-8 gummies offer a psychoactive high that CBD does not. They're considered milder than Delta-9 THC but stronger than CBD in terms of altering mood and perception.

Q4. Can people in recovery use Delta 8 Gummies?

People in recovery should approach Delta 8 with caution. Since it's psychoactive, it's best to consult with your healthcare provider or recovery counselor before using Delta 8 products.

Q5. Can you overdose on Delta 8 edibles?

While high overdoses are extremely unlikely, taking too much Delta 8 can lead to uncomfortable side effects like anxiety, paranoia, and dizziness. Start low and go slow to find your dose.

Final Words:

After diving deep into the vibrant and magical world of Delta 8 gummies, it's clear that these delightful edibles are more than just a trend. They're a lifestyle choice for those seeking relaxation, pain relief, and joy in their daily routines. Each brand brings something unique, from mouth-watering flavors to varying potencies tailored to individual needs.

However, amidst the bustling market, one name stands out for delivering an unparalleled experience - the best Delta 8 gummies - Exhale. With its commitment to quality, organic ingredients, and customer satisfaction, Exhale has earned its place as the best Delta 8 gummy brand overall. Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or a curious newcomer, Exhale's gummies are a perfect blend of strength, taste, and purity, making them the ideal choice for anyone looking to explore the benefits of Delta 8 THC. So, if you're on the hunt for the best Delta 8 gummies, look no further – Exhale is the way to go.

