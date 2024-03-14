Partner Content

Are you seeking a better alternative to over the counter Xanax?

Fortunately, there are many different options at your disposal.

You'll discover synthetic and natural remedies for treating anxiety and depression.

More importantly, these alternatives are considered safer and more effective compared to standard Xanax.

Interested? Learn more about 10 Over The Counter (OTC) Xanax & Lorazepam Alternatives:

10 Best Over the Counter (OTC) Xanax Alternatives

Anti-anxiety medications like Xanax and Valium are infamous for letting people down.

These medications are notorious for causing bad side effects, including fatigue, dry mouth, dizziness, and changes in libido.

Furthermore, Xanax is frequently abused and produces awful withdrawal symptoms.

However, over the counter Xanax alternatives provide a refreshing second chance at managing anxiety and panic attacks.

These include natural and synthetic remedies designed to produce long-term results.

For this reason, most consider the best Xanax & Lorazepam alternatives as follows:

Fluvoxamine Selank & Semax Kava Extract Serotonin & Magnesium Bisglycinate Alpha GPC 50% + Uridine CBD (Gummies) 5-Hydroxytryptophan (5-HTP) Oxytocin EGCG (Green Tea Extract + Polyphenols 60% Inositol & CDP Choline

These over the counter Xanax alternatives avoid the potential for abuse and dangerous side effects associated with benzodiazepines.1

Accordingly, many consider these options a better way to manage anxiety, depression, and panic attacks.

Discover more about 10 Over the Counter Xanax Alternatives, below:

#1. Fluvoxamine

Fluvoxamine ranks as one of the top alternatives to over the counter Xanax.

The selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) is designed to combat the signs of depression.2

As such, Fluvoxamine reduces anxiety but does not cause the same unwanted side effects as Xanax.

Thus, users feel happier and more relaxed without impairing judgment or cognitive function.

Fluvoxamine is commonly prescribed in countries where it's legal (Australia, Russia) for major depressive disorder.

Moreover, the compound is approved for use in the United States for treating obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).3

Despite this, very few people have heard about the anti-depressant and social anxiety medication.

In the past, the substance has been sold under brand names like Faverin and Luvox.

Today, many consider it one of the best-kept secrets for reducing anxiety, fear and worry in social situations.

Nevertheless, each circumstance is different, which makes it helpful to speak with a physician before using any new supplement.

Fluvoxamine, like other anti-anxiety medications on the list, may interfere with other prescription medications or preexisting health conditions.

Be that as it may, most people have reported a positive experience using the SSRI for managing anxiety and depression.

Fluvoxamine is available for sale at Swiss Chems - a leading online supplier of high-quality peptides and SARMs.

#2. Selank & Semax

Another great over the counter Xanax & Lorazepam alternative is a combo of Selank and Semax, both of which are peptides that heal and repair the brain.

The synthetic peptides are designed to replicate naturally occurring compounds.

As a result, the peptides do not present the same dangerous health risks as other anti-anxiety medications and antidepressants.

Selank is a heptapeptide designed to mimic the effects of tuftsin.4

For this reason, the peptide regulates many neurotransmitters, including serotonin and brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF).5

These neurotransmitters are essential for feeling alert, focused, and happy.

In the past, Selank has reduced anxiety and produced other antidepressant effects in animals.

More importantly, research has determined Selank avoids causing the same side effects linked to benzodiazepines (i.e. Xanax).

Semax, meanwhile, is closely associated with Selank because of its health properties.

The peptide was also developed in Russia which has caused some misunderstanding in the western hemisphere.6

Nevertheless, most acknowledge the vast potential of Semax, which has been examined in great detail in Russia.

Currently, the country approves the peptides for improving conditions related to brain trauma and nerve damage.

Furthermore, the peptides assist individuals recovering from memory loss or a stroke.

Accordingly, more people are using the peptides as a method for improving cognitive function and brain health.

Thus, Selank and Semax are frequently combined in a stack for maximum results.

Swiss Chems features a huge selection of top-rated peptides and SARMs, including discounts on Brain Health supplements.

#3. Kava Extract + L-Theanine

Kava Extract and L-theanine is another great combination that prevents anxiety from taking over your life, and is a great OTC Xanax & Lorazepam alternative.

These substances combine to form a safe, effective way to feel more relaxed and confident about whatever the day sends your way.

Kava is a small shrub that is native to the South Pacific islands.7

In the past, the juice extract from the plant has been used in traditional / ancient medicine.

Thus, according to previous users, Kava root helps people relax and provides a better night's rest.

Kava extract improves sleep quality by focusing on the GABA receptor.

The neurotransmitter is crucial for those seeking to feel calm and relaxed.

Accordingly, those who use Kava extract feel more alert and happier during the day while being able to relax and unwind at night.

L-theanine, meanwhile, is an amino acid that exists in green tea and black tea.8

The amino acid features many health properties, including better mental clarity and improved sleep habits.

Previously, research has determined that L-theanine reduces anxiety in both animal and human models.9

L-theanine increases levels of serotonin, GABA, and dopamine, contributing to better energy and mood.

Furthermore, the compound lowers blood pressure and other symptoms related to anxiety and panic attacks.10

As a result, more people are using Kava extract and L-theanine as ways to limit anxiety, making it an effective all-natural Xanax substitute. .

Kava extract and L-theanine are available for sale at PureRawz.com, another leading online source of high-quality peptides and SARMs.

#4. Serotonin & Magnesium Bisglycinate

Serotonin is one of the most important neurotransmitters to mental health, and on its own is a suitable over the counter Xanax alternative..

However, with that being said, much remains to be discovered as the biological function of the neurotransmitter is very complex.

Notwithstanding, research has found that serotonin regulates many important functions of mood, appetite, and sleep.11

Serotonin has an important role in cognitive health because it derives from the central nervous system (CNS).12

Accordingly, the neurotransmitter influences mood and quality of life.

Serotonin is connected to improved awareness, memory, and learning abilities.

More importantly, the neurotransmitter serves a role in energy and endurance along with sexual performance.

Be that as it may, many adults experience declining levels of serotonin that generally have a negative impact on mental health.

For this reason, increasing levels of serotonin can help manage symptoms related to:

Social Anxiety

Panic Attacks

Eating Disorders

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)

Trauma-Related Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Magnesium Bisglycinate, on the other hand, is a mineral compound also designed to correct nutritional deficiencies.

In the past, research has found that the mineral reduces cramps and manages seizures.

As such, Magnesium Bisglycinate reduces inflammation while also relaxing muscles.

You'll discover men and women who had success using a serotonin and Magnesium Bisglycinate supplement.

These compounds help ease the symptoms related to social anxiety.13

Nevertheless, more studies are being conducted to determine how serotonin and magnesium treat anxiety and depression.

Serotonin and Magnesium Bisglycinate supplements are available for sale on the Pure Rawz website.

If you've been searching for an effective OTC Xanax or Lorazepam replacement, these 2 are a great option.

#5. Alpha GPC 50% + Uridine

Alpha GPC 50% and Uridine is another excellent combination that serves as a substitute to over the counter (OTC) Xanax.

The unique formula is available for sale at PureRawz.com, one of the best websites for high-quality peptides and SARMs.

The Brain Max Stack combines the power of Alpha GPC 50% with Uridine to improve cognitive function and brain health.

As a result, the stack is designed to improve how your brain operates and digests new information.

For this reason, older men and women have noticed a significant improvement in cognitive function and mental health.

Alpha GPC is a choline-containing nootropic that stimulates the release of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine.

Acetylcholine is connected to improved memory and learning, even for older folks.

Hence, the compound is designed to improve physical and mental performance.

Previously, research found that Alpha GPC is better at improving energy, mood, and performance compared to drinking coffee.14

Meanwhile, Uridine is another important nootropic for improving brain health.

In the past, research has noticed that the compound serves as a fundamental building block for neurons.15

As such, the compound fuels the brain leading to better mood and memory.

Furthermore, most users report feeling more motivated and encouraged to tackle the day.

Uridine may increase dopamine levels causing many to use the compound as an alternative treatment for depression.16

For now, however, most of the success is based on men and women who have shared about their experience online.

The Brain Max Stack at Pure Rawz is a great way to get both of these compounds in a single supplement.

#6. CBD (Gummies)

In the past, Ativan and Xanax have been the typical solution for people diagnosed with anxiety disorders or depression.

The problem with Xanax is that it A) often produces unwanted side effects and B) is prone to misuse.

Xanax is notorious for also causing bad withdrawals once the dosage is suddenly decreased or stopped.

For these reasons, researchers have been seeking a better alternative for managing anxiety and depression.

Cannabidiol (CBD) has recently attracted mainstream attention for its ability to improve conditions related to anxiety, worry, and stress.17

CBD is one of the hundreds of cannabinoids that exist in cannabis plants.

And, unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD does not produce a psychoactive high.

Therefore, individuals receive some of the benefits of using cannabis without the "buzz" or "high" associated with THC.

Recently, clinical studies have determined that CBD manages symptoms of anxiety and substance abuse.18

CBD is also effective at relieving pain and discomfort, making it a far better alternative compared to using pain meds like opioids.19

Nonetheless, buying CBD from a top-rated online supplier / website is important to avoid wasting money on something that isn't the real thing.

Unfortunately, there are many products that mislead customers and do not actually contain legitimate CBD.

Diamond CBD, however, is not your typical online supplier.

The company produces world-class CBD gummies that are sweet, delicious, and loaded with flavor.

Diamond CBD gummies tropical mix contains tasty flavors, including blueberry, pineapple, and watermelon.

More importantly, the gummies are designed to produce results with 75mg of Delta 8 CBD.

Delta 8 CBD delivers a premium experience and the smoothest, most relaxing experience compared to smoking THC.

As such, users feel more at ease and relaxed regardless of how the day unfolds.

Next up on our list of the best over the counter Xanax & Lorazepam alternatives is a substance known as 5-Hydroxytryptophan, or 5-HTP.

5-Hydroxytryptophan (5-HTP) is classified as an amino acid precursor.20

The compound is formed by the amino acid tryptophan, which is found in certain foods.

Next, tryptophan is converted into 5-HTP where it assists in the secretion of serotonin.

For this reason, the compound is essential to increasing levels of the neurotransmitter.

Moreover, 5-HTP improves many aspects of brain health, including memory and learning abilities.

5-Hydroxytryptophan (5-HTP) is also linked to the following benefits:

Lower Anxiety

Appetite Regulation

Pain Relief

Better Sleep

Men and women have found help using 5-HTP for anxiety and sleep disorders.

Furthermore, 5-HTP may lead to weight loss since it helps manage appetite and late-night hunger cravings.21

The compound has also performed well in clinical settings treating depression.22

Nevertheless, 5-HTP is still being investigated for potential applications.

For now, the compound remains outside the FDA regulation, leaving it designated for "research and experimental" purposes.

Despite this, many folks use 5-HTP as an alternative to over the counter (OTC) Xanax and other prescribed anti-anxiety medications.

5-Hydroxytryptophan (5-HTP) is available for sale at PureRawz.com.

#8. Oxytocin

Oxytocin is frequently referred to as the "moral molecule" or "cuddle hormone."

The peptide has garnered that reputation because of how it stimulates the pituitary gland in the brain.23

Here, the peptide is involved in numerous biological and hormonal activities.

Oxytocin is produced in the hypothalamus before its release in the pituitary gland.

The pituitary gland regulates many aspects of the central nervous system, which influences emotions and mood.24

In the past, the peptide has been praised for reducing anxiety and helping people relax.

Additionally, some people rave about how Oxytocin improves sex drive and the quality of orgasms.

Furthermore, older individuals have witnessed several anti-aging benefits of using the peptide.

Notwithstanding, research is ongoing as much more remains to be discovered.

For now, it's understood that Oxytocin plays an important role in early behavioral and cognitive development.

Accordingly, having the ability to supplement the neurotransmitter may go a long way toward managing your mental health.

Oxytocin is priced affordable and available for sale at Swiss Chems.

#9. EGCG (Green Tea Extract + Polyphenols 60%)

Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) belongs to a group known as green tea catechins.25

Green tea catechins consist of several plant-based compounds classified as polyphenols.26

Polyphenols are abundant in plants and therefore very diverse.

They include components of the plants such as flavonoids, phenolic acid, and ligans.

More importantly, polyphenols like EGCG are rich in antioxidants.

Consequently, these compounds do an incredible job of safeguarding the body and preventing cellular damage.

EGCG eliminates free radicals, or highly reactive particles formed within the body that can inflict harm and damage upon cells.

Additionally, research shows that EGCG reduces inflammation and exhibits many other anti-aging properties.

For this reason, catechins are being examined as potential remedies for heart disease, diabetes, and specific types of cancer.

Accordingly, many prefer to supplement EGCG since it's difficult to obtain camellia sinensis leaves in many parts of the world.

In the past, EGCG has performed well in clinical trials, improving several aspects of brain health.27

Be that as it may, EGCG is not currently approved for use by the FDA.

Therefore, new users assume the risk of using the green tea extract for research and experimental purposes.

Green tea extract (EGCG) and other polyphenols are for sale on the Pure Rawz website.

#10. Inositol & CDP Choline

Inositol and CDP Choline also should be considered as alternatives to over the counter Xanax.

Why?

These compounds feature much potential yet remain misunderstood as research is ongoing.

What is known is that Inositol, or ITTP, is designed to supply damaged cardiac muscle with more oxygen.

For this reason, ITTP has the potential to increase performance levels by 35% - 60% based on animal studies.

In the past, ITTP has been administered orally and via intravenous injection.

Inositol has been used on racehorses to improve performance yet remains strictly forbidden by the FDA.

Consequently, those seeking to get the performance-enhancing effects of the compound must purchase from a trustworthy online source.

Meanwhile, Citicoline (CDP Choline) is another noteworthy compound for improving brain health and reversing many signs of aging.

Previously, research has shown that the nootropic improves memory and enhances mood.28

Users have reported vast improvements in anxiety, mood, and sleep quality, according to one study.29

Moreover, CDP Choline features the ability to improve speed, flexibility, strength, and coordination.

The compound improves alertness and focus along with providing a boost to energy and stamina.

CDP Choline is frequently compared to Alpha GPC yet functions on a different part of the brain.

Nevertheless, the compound can do wonders for improving cognitive function even in older adults.

For this reason, CDP Choline is currently being investigated as a potential remedy for Alzheimer's disease.

In general, most users of Inositol (ITTP) and CDP Choline report a positive experience.

Regardless, it will take some time for Inositol and CDP Choline to generate more mainstream attention.

For now, the compounds lack credible research leaving some concerns and doubt.

Inositol (ITTP) and CDP Choline are available for sale on the Pure Rawz website, one of the top online suppliers of high-quality peptides, nootropics, and SARMs.

Best OTC Xanax Alternatives Summary

You no longer have to settle for the horrible side effects associated with Xanax and other anti-anxiety medications.

Fortunately, several other safe and effective options exist for men and women.

These include top-rated anti-anxiety supplements like Selank and Semax, Kava Extract, L-Theanine, and Fluvoxamine.

Furthermore, remedies like Alpha GPC, Uridine, 5-HTP, and Inositol reduce anxiety.

Meanwhile, some users prefer to use CBD gummies to increase levels of serotonin and dopamine.

Finally, Oxytocin and EGCG (Green Tea Extract) also deserve recognition among the best alternatives to over the counter (OTC) Xanax.

References

