4 Best Supplements To Lower Blood Sugar Naturally!

How often have you looked for simple yet effective ways to deal with Diabetes?

Diabetes is not a disease that is prevalent only in some specific geographical areas. The reason behind Diabetes is an organ, or more specifically, a part of the organ that fails to perform its duties effectively. The organ we are mentioning here is the pancreas. There is a specific region in the pancreas called the Islets of Langerhans. This region has primarily two types of cells known as the beta and alpha cells. The beta cells are responsible for producing the hormone insulin, and alpha cells take care of glycogen production. But why do we need these hormones? Let us explain.

We eat food for energy. Carbs, in this scenario, form a major part of our diet. Whether you stay in New York or Nigeria, we tend to consume carbs the most. But the cells of our body cannot absorb carbs in the form they are ingested. Instead, carbohydrates are broken down into simpler forms called glucose which is then taken up by the cells. The hormone insulin is responsible for converting glucose to glycogen which can be stored in the cells for later use and energy production.

Now how does Diabetes relate to any of this? Well, it is a long-term disease that cannot be cured completely. It is a health condition where the pancreas fails to produce enough insulin responsible for converting glucose to glycogen, or the body cells cannot utilize the insulin due to their resistance. Both of these conditions will result in a situation where the body's glucose levels go haywire. Ultimately giving rise to a condition known as Diabetes.

The dependency on the above description is reduced with powerful pills of GlucoRedi, which includes all the natural supplements. Natural remedies can treat almost all disorders of lifestyle. The pill GlucoRedi is also approved by modern science and has been proven safe for issues like diabetes.

Visit Official Website To Know More

Diabetes is a very common problem globally. According to a few studies in 2014, almost 8.5% of adults were suffering from it. Even in 2019, Diabetes was the reason for the death of 1.5 million people. These data show the need to regulate Diabetes, and hence the popularity of supplements that lower blood sugar naturally is gaining huge popularity. But before we jump into the list of supplements, let us give you a quick understanding of the types of Diabetes people suffer from.

Types of Diabetes

Diabetes is classified into three types primarily. Let us understand each of the Diabetes in detail.

Type 1 Diabetes

It is a condition when the body cannot produce the required amount of insulin. As mentioned above, insulin is needed to convert the glucose in the blood to glycogen. This type of Diabetes is also known as insulin-dependent or juvenile Diabetes. For people suffering from this disease, a regular administration of insulin produced externally in labs is necessary.

According to a report, almost 9 million people globally had type 1 diabetes in 2017. Unfortunately, the cause of this problem is still unknown and is undergoing a lot of research.

The symptoms of type 1 diabetes include increased thirst, polydipsia, increased urine or polyuria paired with constant hunger, loss of weight, tiredness, and even affected vision. The supplements to lower blood sugar naturally may not be able to cure these, but they will help in keeping the sugar levels in control.

Type 2 Diabetes

The other name of type 2 diabetes is non-insulin dependent Diabetes. Around the globe, 95% of diabetic patients have type 2 diabetes. The variance between type 1 and type 2 is that, in this case, although the body can produce enough insulin, the cells fail to utilize them.

One of the primary causes of these insulin receptors failing to work properly is excess body weight or lack of physical activity.

The symptoms of type 2 diabetes are more or less similar to type 1 but are less significant. Hence most of the time, it goes unnoticed unless it starts to affect the other organs.

Unfortunately, it was more prevalent in adults previously, but a growing trend has recently been seen where even children have this type of Diabetes. An unhealthy lifestyle is the primary cause of this problem, and regular supplements to lower blood sugar naturally might help deal with the problem better.

Gestational Diabetes

Gestational Diabetes never occurs in men because it occurs when a woman is pregnant. The primary cause of gestational Diabetes is when a woman bearing a child has a higher blood glucose level.

Women who have gestational Diabetes often pose a higher risk of complications arising at the time of delivery. These women also have a chance that their offspring will suffer from type 2 diabetes.

To reduce the risk, pregnant women should go for regular prenatal screening because these are often not diagnosed through reported symptoms.

What are the health risks that come with Diabetes?

There is a reason why natural supplements to lower blood sugar are gaining so much popularity. Diabetes is not just a mere imbalance of the vitals. Being a chronic disease, it affects other organs, especially the cardiovascular system.

People who have Diabetes have a major risk of heart attacks and strokes than healthy individuals.

Diabetic retinopathy is a very common side effect of Diabetes where the individual gradually loses vision due to long-term damage to the small blood vessels in the retina.

Diabetes is also one of the leading causes of kidney failure among individuals.

People who are suffering from Diabetes are more prone to infections and may take a longer time to get cured.

The 4 Best Supplements To Lower Blood Sugar Naturally

In this list, we combine the best supplements to lower blood sugar naturally that are not only popular but also most effective.

1. GlucoRedi

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

The hype for supplements to lower blood sugar naturally is increasing day by day. And why not? People slowly understand the dangerous side effects of consuming synthetically synthesized drugs. So when you get a supplement made up of 100% natural ingredients, why would you try those synthetic ones?

GlucoRedi is not a product that came into the market yesterday. If you go to Google, you'll find hundreds of customer reviews from people who have tried the product. The unique blend of plant resin, root extract, leaf extract, and others makes GlucoRedi a product. According to OutlookIndia, it is one of the best diabetes supplement on the market.

CLICK HERE TO BUY GLUCOREDI FROM OFFICIAL WEBSITE

The makers of GlucoRedi have spent years studying the effects of various herbs on the human body from various ancient pieces of literature before finalizing the product. Their product is also GMP certified, which ensures that all their ingredients are lab tested to maintain the product's safety.

How does it work?

GlucoRedi is not a medicine but one of the most popular supplements to lower blood sugar naturally. It has been specifically designed for those suffering from dangerously high sugar levels.

As already mentioned, people with type 2 diabetes fail to utilize insulin hormone even though the pancreas produces it. The reason behind this is insulin resistance. GlucoRedi is made up of certain ingredients that increase the sensitivity of these receptors, increasing insulin utilization.

GlucoRedi is a storehouse of many antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that helps the body to get rid of free radicals and boost overall immunity.

The manufacturers of GlucoRedi have paid special attention to ensuring that the supplement does not put the body under stress while regulating and maintaining blood sugar levels.

The unique formula increases the synthesis of insulin and glucagon hormones, which work in synergy to maintain glucose levels in the blood.

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Ingredients

The components that make up GlucoRedi are :

Gymnema Sylvestre

Gymnema Sylvestre is one of the most popular components to maintain blood sugar levels. Even though plant extract recently gained popularity in the Western world, people in China and India have been using it for hundreds of years. You can even find the mention of the plant in ancient Ayurvedic literature, where it is known to destroy sugar in the blood. Although the disease is not mentioned as Diabetes, from the notes, it can be understood that they were talking about dangerously high blood sugar levels, and Gymnema Sylvestre has been mentioned as the solution. This woody shrub stimulates insulin release by the pancreas, decreases sugar absorption in the intestine, and can decrease LDL cholesterol levels. Several studies have shown the benefit of using Gymnema Sylvestre for lowering blood sugar levels.

Syzygium cumini

The fruit of this plant forms the primary ingredient of GlucoRedi. Popularly known as Black Plum or Jamun, the fruit contains a specific chemical called Jambolin that is responsible for fighting insulin resistance in the body. As a result, Syzygium cumin can lower blood sugar levels back to normal because it increases insulin sensitivity making the cells utilize the hormone more effectively.

Pterocarpus Marsupium

It is a plant that is majorly found in the Indian Subcontinent. Along with decreasing the blood sugar level, this plant, also known as Indian Kino, is known for significantly decreasing bad cholesterol and triglyceride levels. In addition, the plant extract helps restore the normal functioning of the pancreatic cells, thus bringing back normal insulin production.

Asparagus racemosus

The way by which Asparagus racemosus can control the sugar level is by inhibiting amylase and glucosidase. This method helps reduce hyperglycemia, ultimately bringing the glucose levels in the blood back to normal.

Licorice root extract

According to a study published by the esteemed Max Planck institute, Licorice root extract can reduce blood sugar levels. It is because it contains a specific component called Amorfrutins responsible for the regulation and anti-inflammatory properties.

The other ingredients of GlucoRedi include Berberis Aristata, Bitter gourd, Guggul, a plant resin, Mangifera Indica, Shilajit, etc.

Pros and Cons of GlucoRedi

The benefits and Drawbacks of GlucoRedi include the following:

The Pros

Helps in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels using natural ingredients only

Promotes stable cholesterol levels

Boosts the overall immunity of the body

The Cons

It might cause stomach upset

Not suitable for pregnant or nursing women

Get GlucoRedi At Lowest Price From Official Website

2. Sugar Balance

Sugar Balance is the second most popular product in the list of supplements to lower blood sugar naturally. It is made up of 100% natural ingredients, so you can be sure there are no side effects.

How does it work?

This unique supplement helps to maintain Diabetes by targeting fatty liver as one of the primary causes. The mechanism that it follows is that if the liver is unable to function properly, the fat will enter the circulation and coat the cells. As a result, it will prevent the cells from utilizing insulin, resulting in increased blood sugar levels.

Sugar Balance targets the liver, breaking down the excess fat and eliminating the cell coatings.

Ingredients

The components of Sugar Balance include:

Juniper Berry

It is a tree commonly found in Asia, Europe, and North America. These berries have multiple benefits, including regulating blood sugar levels and arthritis. For example, according to a study published in the journal of Ethnopharmacology in 2008, blood glucose levels were significantly reduced after consuming the ethanolic extract in the fruit.

White mulberry leaf extract

Also known by the name Morus Alba, this leaf extract has a unique property. The sugar is broken down more slowly in the stomach, allowing the cells enough time to absorb the glucose. This way, the blood sugar is also maintained in the normal range.

Berberine Aristate

The purpose is to use the Berberine extract in one of the most popular supplements to lower blood sugar naturally because it enhances the body's capacity to absorb various nutrients. It also plays a significant part in lowering blood sugar levels.

Cinnamon Bark

The use of Cinnamon is not just in making Cinnamon rolls. The spice plays a unique role in regulating blood sugar levels. According to a study published in Diabetes Care journal in 2003, a daily intake of a specific amount of Cinnamon can help reduce abnormally high blood sugar and the other risks associated with type 2 diabetes.

The other ingredients of Sugar Balance include Biotin and Chromium.

Pros and Cons of Sugar Balance

The benefits and drawbacks of Sugar Balance include:

The Pros:

It helps in the maintenance of normal blood sugar levels

Decreases appetite and increased sugar cravings

It helps in burning extra fat.

The Cons

Only available in the online stores

Not appropriate for women who are pregnant or nursing.

3. GlucoFort

GlucoFort is a popular supplement that can help regulate blood sugar levels without using chemicals. It is an amazing alternative to allopathic supplements since it is free from toxic substances and comes with antioxidants that help the body to get rid of free radicals generated due to oxidative stress.

How does it work?

GlucoFort does not use a single mechanism to regulate blood glucose levels. Instead, it uses multiple pathways which help in keeping the glucose in the blood at the normal range.

GlucoFort stimulates insulin production by the beta cells of the Islets of Langerhans. It ensures that people suffering from type 1 diabetes do not suffer from a lack of insulin.

The supplement also helps in improving sensitivity and reducing the resistivity of insulin. In addition, because type 2 diabetes is caused due to the above-stated reasons, by regulating their type 2 diabetes, people can lead a healthy life.

Ingredients

The components of GlucoFort include:

ALA

The acronym stands for Alpha Lipoic Acid. This ingredient has found a prominent place in lots of supplements to lower blood sugar naturally because of its unique properties. It can lower blood sugar and also help with weight loss of the individuals. In addition, it works by increasing the insulin sensitivity in type 2 diabetic patients, resulting in better insulin utilization by the body and thus decreasing the overall sugar level.

Guggul resin

The particular resin can be obtained from a plant known as Commiphora Mukul. This resin is popularly known as Guggul among the masses. There is an active component called guggulsterone that is responsible for the unique properties of this resin. This component reduces insulin resistance to the cells and increases sensitivity.

Bitter Melon

A particular component called cucurbitacins is found in the bitter fruit melon. This component stimulates the beta cells of the pancreas to produce more insulin and is an important ingredient of diabetes supplements.

The other ingredients of GlucoFort include Vitamin E and Chromium.

Pros and Cons of GlucoFort

The benefits and drawbacks of GlucoFort include the following:

The Pros

A NON-GMO supplement

Decreases insulin resistance by the cells

Stimulates insulin production

The Cons

Not suitable for women who are pregnant

Need doctor's advice if you are on medication.

4. GlucoTrust

GlucoTrust is also quite popular when it comes to supplements to lower blood sugar naturally. It is because it contains a unique formula that not only helps in keeping the glucose levels of blood in the normal range but also improves overall health.

How does it work?

There are two pathways that GlucoTrust targets. One is to reduce the insulin resistance of the cells. Since a majority of diabetic patients across the world have type 2 diabetes which results from insulin resistance, the makers of GlucoTrust ensure this problem gets solved.

The other pathway it takes is to stimulate insulin production in the body. Since type 1 diabetes is an organ-specific autoimmune disease, the insulin produced by the pancreas decreases. So GlucoTrust targets these specific cells of the organ to increase insulin production back to normal.

Ingredients

The components of GlucoTrust include:

Gymnema Sylvestre

It is one of the most popular ingredients found in supplements to lower blood sugar naturally. However, the ability of this woody shrub to reduce blood sugar levels has been known for centuries. Apart from reducing blood sugar levels, it also increases blood flow, aids in deep sleep, and enhances nervous system health.

Licorice Root extract

The root of the plant Licorice contains a certain component called amorfrutins. This compound is known to have anti-diabetic as well as anti-inflammatory properties.

Chromium

One of the primary causes of Diabetes could be a lack of Chromium. Therefore, this active ingredient is added to GlucoTrust to restore the blood sugar level.

The other ingredients of GlucoTrust include Juniper berries, zinc, biotin, manganese, and cinnamon extract.

Pros and Cons of GlucoTrust

The benefits and drawbacks of GlucoTrust include the following:

The Pros

Helps in improving blood circulation

Aids in weight loss of the consumer

Reduces sugar cravings

Regulating blood sugar levels naturally

The Cons

Need to ask your doctor if you were taking any medicine

It might upset your stomach initially due to the presence of organic ingredients

FAQs

Can supplements lower blood sugar naturally and cure Diabetes?

You must understand that supplements are products that can help you normalize your blood sugar levels and keep them in the normal range. Unfortunately, there is no cure for Diabetes today, but maintaining a healthy lifestyle can always reduce the risk of getting the disease.

What is a good supplement to bring down blood sugar levels naturally?

GlucoRedi is a great product and one of the most popular supplements in the market. The ingredients used in it are 100% natural and hence possess no side effects.

What is the need for blood sugar lowering supplements?

Sometimes the medicines are not enough. You need an extra boost that will help you regulate the blood sugar levels in your body. The supplements not only help keep the blood sugar levels in check but also supply lots of antioxidants and nutrients required for the body's overall immunity.

On a Final Note

Since Diabetes is an incurable disease, you must ensure that it is regulated and checked regularly. In addition, taking the right medicines paired with supplements that lower blood sugar naturally will help reduce the risks of other diseases that arise with it.

Maintain a healthy lifestyle and take the supplements as per the recommended dosage for the best results.

Official Website GlucoRedi : Order Now!!

Media partner: Brandingbyexperts.com

Advertising and Marketing by:

This content was marketed by Brandingbyexperts.com on behalf of their client. For queries reach out support@brandingbyexperts.com

Disclaimer The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's sales as mentioned above as a source. The Advertising Agency and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.

This article is sponsored content. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and it does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.



Supplements must be taken carefully and under expert guidance for maximum benefit. Please consult your doctor before starting any supplements to weigh the pros and cons and side effects if any, and especially if you have any pre-existing health condition.