US Influencer Yawns Too Hard, Gets Her Jaw Stuck Wide Open

In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old influencer from the United States ended up at the hospital after her jaw locked and stuck wide open due to a big yawn. Jenna Sinatra from New Jersey, documented the harrowing experience at the medical facility just days before her birthday.

The influencer shared a video in which she can be seen checking into a hospital. When the doctor inquired about the duration of her issue, one of the people who was with her stated that it had been an hour. The influencer appeared to be wiping drool from her mouth and seemed to be having difficulty speaking. In the short clip, she also expressed that she is in pain. Further, the hospital staff conducted some tests and informed her that the force of her yawn had dislocated her jaw, locking it in place.

After hours of tests and prescription medication, Jenna claimed that hospital staff "shoved (her) jaw back together".

"I cannot believe this happened," she wrote in the caption of her video, which has been viewed 2.4 million times.

She posted another video with an update in which her face is covered in bandages. "Post lost of meds and four doctors shoving my jaw back together," the text of the video read. The influencer was informed that the problem might happen again.

"This is pretty common. All they have to do is pull the bottom jaw out and it pops back into place. Its also not painful at all. The Hospital is hella scamming," said a user.

Another said, "What a cool and calm young lady. I'd be freakin out!"

A third user said, "lock jaws are literally the worse i've never went to the hospital for it though glad you are okay."

"I get lockjaw when I yawn it only lasts a few seconds but I live in constant fear that my muscles just aren't gonna give my jaw back," another wrote.

"New fear unlocked," said a person.

"Omg my worst nightmare," commented another user.

Jenna's clip was shared by plastic surgeon Dr Anthony Youn from Michigan, who called her jaw mishap an "open lock," where your jaw is physically stuck open. "This is very rare, but when it occurs it often happens if somebody does a big yawn. One main cause of this is disclocation of the jaw when you've got TMJ problems and usually it's treated by relaxation followed by manual adjustment," he said.