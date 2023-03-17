Wild Elephant Tramples 43-Year-Old Tribal Man To Death In Kerala's Kannur

The body was taken to the Kannur Medical College Hospital for post-mortem (Representational)

A 43-year-old tribal man was trampled to death by a wild elephant inside Kannur's Aralam Farm on Friday afternoon, the official confirmed.

The dead identified as Raghu went to collect firewood at Aralam Farm in Kannur and was trampled to death by a wild elephant.

The elephant came out of thick vegetation inside the tribal settlement area adjoining the Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary.

The body was taken to the Kannur Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

An FIR has been registered under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

