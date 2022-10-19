Watch: 3-Year-Old Who Reported Mother Over Candy Gets Cycle From Minister

Police officials went to his home last evening and delivered the cycle

The three-year-old boy who had approached the police in Madhya Pradesh with a complaint against his mother that she doesn't let him eat candies, has received a cycle from state Home Minister Narottam Mishra as a Diwali gift.



Mr Mishra spoke to the boy, Hamza, yesterday after his video at the police station in Burhanpur's Dedtalai went viral. Mr Mishra promised him that he would send him gifts on Diwali.

Miffed with his mother, the child had asked his father to take him to the police station because his mother "stole" his candies and slapped him.

In the video, Hamza was seen narrating his ordeal to the sub-inspector. "Ammi stole my candies, put her in jail," he tells sub-inspector Priyanka Nayak.

Ms Nayak, struggling to control her laughter over the child's innocence, was seen asking him some questions and jotting down his concerns, pretending to have registered his complaint.

Police officials went to his home last evening and delivered the cycle and chocolates sent by Mr Mishra.

A video shared by the state home department on its official Twitter handle, shows Hamza riding the cycle at his home, surrounded by his parents and other family members.

The cops were seen helping him ride the cycle and putting candies in a basket attached to the cycle.

Hamza's father had told the police that his mother petted on his cheek gently when he asked for candies. "That miffed Hamza, and he asked me to take him to the cops," he had said.