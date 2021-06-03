Apna Dal (S) Leader Arrested After Video Of Celebratory Firing Surfaces Online

Uttar Pradesh: An FIR was registered against the Apna Dal (Sonelal) leader (Representational).

A leader of the Apna Dal (Sonelal) has been arrested after an old video purportedly showing him firing with a gun during a function surfaced on social media, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said the video was noticed on Wednesday and the man involved was identified as Praba Shankar Shukla, who was stated to be a leader of the Apna Dal (S).

"During probe, it was found that the video was of November 22, 2019," the SP said.

An FIR was registered against him and he was arrested on Wednesday night, he said.

His pistol has also been seized, the SP said, adding that proceedings to cancel his arms licence have been initiated.

A detailed probe is on in the matter, Mr Tomar said.