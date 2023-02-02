UP Man Shot Dead After Argument With Groom's Friends At Wedding: Cops

Two people have been arrested in the case (Representational)

A man was shot dead following a heated exchange of words at a wedding in Antwada village here, following which two people were arrested, police said on Thursday.

According to SHO of Khatauli Police Station Sanjiv Kumar, the man was identified as Satish (32).

The companions of the groom had arrived at the wedding and were dancing to DJ music when a confrontation among some people led to the firing of gunshots leading to the death of the man, the police official said.

Two people have been arrested and the body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.