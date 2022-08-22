UP Man Dies While Showing Off Snake He Rescued

The man, identified as Devendra Mishra, had caught the snake from a neighbour's house

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district died after he was bitten by a snake while shooting a video with the reptile after its rescue.

The man, identified as Devendra Mishra, had caught the snake from a neighbour's house in his village. After rescuing the snake, which was reportedly highly venomous, Mishra went around the village with the snake wrapped around his neck.

In a video that is now going viral on social media, the man is seen catching the snake with the help of a stick.

Another video shows him putting the snake around the neck of a girl child.

Mishra was bitten by the snake nearly two hours after he caught it. He then tried to treat him with various herbs instead of going to the hospital, some villagers said.

He died at his home a few hours later, they added.