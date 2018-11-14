On Camera, Peon Put Stitches In Haryana; 'Doctor Watched,' Says Patient

Video shows the peon of Rohtak Civil Hospital putting stitches on a man's hand.

A video in which a peon of a Haryana hospital can be seen giving stitches to patient has surfaced online. The video, which was filmed by the patient's relative, shows the peon of Rohtak Civil Hospital putting stitches on a man's hand. Patient said that the doctor was present in the room but did not attend him. The incident took place on November 10.

The patient told news agency ANI that the doctor checked him once but did not come to see him again. "I was continuously bleeding but wasn't offered any painkiller. A fourth class employee, a peon, came and started stitching the wound. The doctor was also sitting nearby," he said.

"I am not sure how well the wound has been stitched since it is still painful. When I consulted another doctor, I was told that the stitches are not right and bandaged me again," he added.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on November 12 said that his government has almost doubled the seats of MBBS admissions to address the shortage of doctors and when such incidents get reported, we take immediate action.

"We are increasing the numbers of medical colleges. There is a requirement for more doctors. When we came to power in the state in 2014, a total number of 7,500 MBBS admissions took place. The number has doubled to 14,500 this year. However, it takes five to seven years for an individual to become a doctor, so as we get more doctors, these difficulties will be resolved," Mr Khattar had said, adding that the situation in Haryana is better than many states.

In August this year, a similar incident was reported in Gujarat's Baruch Civil Hospital where a sweeper stitched the wounds of a patient.