3 Killed, Several Injured After 2 Bus Collide On Greater Noida Expressway

The police reached the accident site and engaged in the rescue operation

Three persons died and several got injured in a road accident after two buses collided with each other at Greater Noida Expressway near Knowledge Park of Noida in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

"Two buses collided on Greater Noida Expressway under Knowledge Park Police Station of Noida. Three persons died, many people were injured while two persons are in critical condition," Greater Noida Police said.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital.

Further details are awaited.