Dead Infant Found In Indore Hospital Mortuary, Day After Rotting Body Of Man

The body of an infant was recovered from a freezer in the mortuary of the Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital in Indore - the city's largest government-run medical facility - on Thursday.

The body had been there for five days - it was placed in the mortuary freezer on September 12, after the infant died the previous day. Hospital staff apparently forgot about it after it was placed inside the freezer.

The shocking incident comes just a day after the gruesome discovery of the decomposed body of a man from the mortuary of the same hospital.

Hospital sources said that after the infant - who was found abandoned in Alirajpur district and admitted in July by an activist - died on September 11 the CMO (chief medical officer) was informed.

The CMO, in turn, contacted the police kiosk at the hospital - at 4.30 AM on the following day. The police were reminded of the incident on September 16, hospital sources added.

It is customary to have police present during the post-mortem of an abandoned or unclaimed body.

Police sources, however, say that the required paperwork and documentation was not submitted and, therefore, they could not respond.

A report will be submitted to the Commissioner's office, Additional Commissioner Rajni Singh said.

On Wednesday the decomposed body of a man was found in the mortuary of the MY Hospital.

The hospital said the unidentified man's body had been at the mortuary for 11 days and that it was kept on the stretcher to be handed over to an NGO or Indore's civic body employees to perform last rites.

In July, in yet another mix-up at the same hospital, a family cremated the body of a different person, instead of their son. The two shared the same name.

A complaint was filed accusing the hospital management of gross negligence.