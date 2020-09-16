Body Rots At Indore Hospital Mortuary, Kept On Stretcher For 11 Days

The body had been at the mortuary of Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital for 11 days

A highly decomposed body of a man was found in the mortuary of government-run hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday. The body, with its skeleton, was found on a stretcher in the mortuary of Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital, the city's largest hospital.

The hospital said the unidentified man's body had been at the mortuary for 11 days and that it was kept on the stretcher to be handed over to an NGO or Indore's civic body employees to perform last rites.

A notice will be given to those responsible for the mortuary and a probe into the alleged lapse will be started, said Dr PS Thakur, superintendent of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital.

"Since the COVID-19 outbreak in the district, the load on the mortuary has increased and many times, we ran out of freezers. At present, the mortuary has 16 freezers for preservation of the body. But it has been receiving bodies more than its capacity in a day, sometimes even 21 or 22. So we had requested the government earlier too about increasing the number of freezers," he said.

In July, a family cremated a different person instead of their son, who shared the same name, in an alleged mix-up by the same hospital. A complaint was filed accusing the hospital management of gross negligence.