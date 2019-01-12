Madhya Pradesh Teen Hangs Self After Allegedly Being Beaten Up By Teacher

Police are recording the statements, the officer said. (Representational)

A 15-year-old boy committed suicide after being allegedly beaten up by his teacher in a school in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, the police said on Saturday.

Aman Rathore was a Class-IX student of the privately-run MH Public School at Sulgaon village -- around 230 km south of Bhopal -- in Punasa area.

While a case of suicide has been registered, nobody has been named as an accused yet, the police said.

The teenager hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his home on Friday evening when other members of the family were away in the fields, said Dhangaon police station in-charge Harish Rawat.

A suicide note, purportedly written by the student, blamed his teacher for his death. The boy's father, Vijay Rathore, shared the suicide note with the media on Saturday.

According to the deceased's father, the teacher had called him on Friday afternoon to complain about Aman Rathore and threatened to expel the latter from school for indiscipline.

Vijay Rathore alleged that, after he left, the teacher thrashed his son with wooden rulers with so much force that two rulers broke.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Ruchi Vardhan Mishra said the school authorities had admitted that Aman Rathore was beaten up.

The teacher, who is not traceable, had objected to the teenager carrying mobile phone to the school, the SP said.

Police are recording the statements, the officer added.