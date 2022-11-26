Himachal School Principal To Fund Air And Rail Trips For Toppers

He said the initiative has struck a chord with the students (Representational)

To motivate his students to excel in studies, a government school principal in a small village here has announced free air, rail and road trips to toppers.



Sandeep Sharma, principal at the Government Senior Secondary School in Balag, will spend from his pocket to fund the trips. The quiet village is situated on the Kotkhai-Solan road, some 60 km from Shimla.

Toppers of classes 11 and 12 will be treated to an air travel to either Chandigarh or Dharamshala, while those securing highest marks in classes 9 and 10 will get to travel to Delhi by Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express.

Those topping the exams in classes 6, 7 and 8 will be taken on a road trip to Chandigarh, Sharma said.

He said the idea is to create a healthy competition among the students and motivate them to work hard.

"This will not only lift their spirits but also give them exposure as not many of them have visited big cities. The students are already thrilled," he told PTI.

Mr Sharma is of the opinion that sponsoring trips is a better idea than giving cash prizes as the students will get to see and learn new things and also feel confident.

He said the initiative has struck a chord with the students and they are spending more time studying.

Previously, Mr Sharma had spent Rs 10 lakh on renovating the Government Senior Secondary School in Cheog, his alma mater.