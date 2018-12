Police said that their accident was caused due to low visibility owing to fog. (Representational)

Four men died and one was injured when their car hit a divider on the Ayodhya-Lucknow highway in Uttar Pradesh early on Monday morning, police said.

The dead were identified as Kedar Yadav (60), Kamla Yadav (35), Firtu (32) and Chandra Shekhar (38), police said.

The injured person was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow, they added.