Elderly Woman Run Over By Train In Punjab's Phagwara

Government Railway Police (GRP) incharge Gurbhej Singh identified the woman as Kamla of Dehradun, Uttrakhand.
He said that she was travelling to Beas with a group of pilgrims in the Haridwar passenger train.
She got down at the Phagwara railway station to fetch drinking water and slipped while trying to re-board the train last night, the GRP official said.
He said that her body was handed over to her family after post-mortem.
A case under Section 174 CrPC was also registered, Mr Singh said.
