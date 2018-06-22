Elderly Woman Run Over By Train In Punjab's Phagwara

The was was identified as Kamla, of Dehradun, Uttrakhand

Others | | Updated: June 22, 2018 17:36 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Elderly Woman Run Over By Train In Punjab's Phagwara

The woman had been travelling to Beas with a group of pilgrims (Representational)

Phagwara:  A 60-year-old woman died after she fell, and was run over by a train, while trying to board it again.

Government Railway Police (GRP) incharge Gurbhej Singh identified the woman as Kamla of Dehradun, Uttrakhand.

He said that she was travelling to Beas with a group of pilgrims in the Haridwar passenger train.

She got down at the Phagwara railway station to fetch drinking water and slipped while trying to re-board the train last night, the GRP official said.

He said that her body was handed over to her family after post-mortem.

Comments
A case under Section 174 CrPC was also registered, Mr Singh said.

For more Phagwara news, click here.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

PhagwaraWoman Run Over by TrainPunjab

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................