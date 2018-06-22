Elderly Woman Run Over By Train In Punjab's Phagwara The was was identified as Kamla, of Dehradun, Uttrakhand

A 60-year-old woman died after she fell, and was run over by a train, while trying to board it again.



Government Railway Police (GRP) incharge Gurbhej Singh identified the woman as Kamla of Dehradun, Uttrakhand.



He said that she was travelling to Beas with a group of pilgrims in the Haridwar passenger train.



She got down at the Phagwara railway station to fetch drinking water and slipped while trying to re-board the train last night, the GRP official said.



He said that her body was handed over to her family after post-mortem.



A case under Section 174 CrPC was also registered, Mr Singh said.



