BJP Councillor Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Ex Soldier's Son In UP's Moradabad

A BJP councillor has been arrested for shooting a man in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, the police said.

The police said a handgun has been recovered from the accused, Ajay Tomar. The injured man, Mayank Gurjar, is being treated at a local hospital, the police said.

The councillor and the man had some old enmity over which they frequently quarrelled, the police said.

Before the shooting incident, an argument broke out between Mr Tomar and the man near a private school, after which the councillor shot the man in his thigh.

Reports said Mr Gurjar's father was a soldier, and he was also preparing to join the army.

The family told the police said Mr Gurjar and the BJP leader had an altercation 15 days ago over a petty matter.

Mr Gurjar alleged the councillor abused him over the phone.