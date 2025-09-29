President Donald Trump's order to slap a breathtaking $100,000 fee on every new H-1B visa application has hit India like a sledgehammer. For years, this visa was more than an immigration document. For decades, this visa programme was the launchpad of ambition - carrying bright young engineers from Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai into the gleaming towers of Silicon Valley. Indeed, their paychecks transformed their families back home. The middle-class mantra was: study hard, crack the exams, get the visa, build a life in America.

That promise now lies in ruins. With one sweep of Trump's pen, thousands of hopes have been dashed. For a generation raised on the idea that the H-1B was the golden ticket, this feels like the door slamming shut.

The H-1B visas had turned Indian talent into a global brand. Each year, about 85,000 visas were handed out, out of which nearly 70% went to Indians. The US got its innovation engine supercharged; India got remittances, prestige and the satisfaction that its best minds were shaping tomorrow. That bridge now looks blown apart. Was Trump's move born of cold economic nationalism, or just a clumsy attempt to fix alleged loopholes? In the end, the motive doesn't matter. What matters is the message: the American Dream, already wobbling, has slipped further out of reach for India's young talent.

The Shockwave In India

The immediate fallout is brutal. Every year, around 60,000 Indian professionals relied on H-1B visas. They are software developers, data scientists, AI researchers, medical professionals and teachers - the backbone of America's high-tech and specialised sectors. A fee of $100,000 per application will now ensure that even the richest tech firms will trim their intake, while startups, nonprofits and universities will be shut out entirely. Tens of thousands of Indian hopes have been crushed in one swoop.

The impact spreads further. India's IT service firms, employing millions, depend on sending skilled staff to client sites in the US. A dramatic rise in visa costs will force them to rethink business models, perhaps shrinking their US presence and slowing their growth. The so-called “bench” of engineers, waiting for onsite postings, may suddenly find the door closed. At a social level, this strikes at the middle-class imagination - the idea that talent could leapfrog borders and destiny through hard work

Trouble For The US, Too

Ironically, Trump's move risks damaging his own country. The US has long relied on Indian graduates to plug labour shortages in specialised fields. American universities now produce fewer STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) graduates than required. Many domestic students choose business or liberal arts over engineering. By contrast, India churns out nearly 1.5 million engineers annually.

This imbalance explains why Indian-born leaders run companies like Google (Sundar Pichai), Microsoft (Satya Nadella) and IBM (Arvind Krishna). To tell the truth, the H-1B pipeline was not a drain on America but a lifeline. Raise the cost high enough, and chances are firms will simply move talent elsewhere, perhaps to Canada, the UK, or offshore operations elsewhere. Experts warn that such restrictions rarely create jobs for Americans. Instead, they offshore innovation and weaken competitiveness.

By making migration narrower and hugely expensive, America is pushing away the very talent that sustains its technological edge. As a matter of fact, the American dream isn't dead. But it has now become sharply exclusive: accessible only to the wealthy or the extraordinarily skilled, while the broader middle-class aspirant is locked out.

The Crossroads for India

For India, however, every crisis is also an opportunity. In the longer term, it could be India's gain. For decades, we worried about “brain drain” - the flight of talent to richer shores. Now, America's doors are narrowing. Should we merely mourn? Or should we seize the chance to welcome our brightest talents back home?

If this happens, it won't be without precedent. Surely, history offers lessons. In the 2000s, Chinese students and professionals dominated US visas. Access tightened for them, like it's for Indians now. Many returned. Beijing had anticipated and was ready. Soon, it started to offer generous grants, tax incentives, repatriation schemes and flexible visa categories like the new “K visa” for STEM experts. These returnees joined existing firms and built new giants like Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu, and seeded China's AI and mobile revolutions.

South Korea and Taiwan did something similar in the 1980s and 1990s. By luring back highly successful diaspora scientists, researchers and engineers with competitive pay, research autonomy and cutting-edge labs, they built world-leading chip industries. Today, South Korea's Samsung and Taiwan's TSMC dominate the semiconductor supply chain. Those revolutions were fuelled not by imports of foreign expertise, but by the return of their own.

India stands at that very juncture. With more than four million Indians and Indian-origin professionals in the US (rough estimates) and many more spread across Europe, Australia and the Gulf, our diaspora is arguably the most accomplished of all. Imagine what would happen even a fraction came back, bringing skills, technical knowhow, management experience, capital and global networks.

The Conditions for Return

But talent will not return out of sentiment alone. India must prepare for it and earn the right to have them back. That means globally competitive salaries and other perks to match the Western packages. It also means work cultures that reward creativity instead of suffocating it under red tape and hierarchy. It surely means institutional reforms: one-window digital clearances for labs and startups, streamlined ethics approvals and infrastructure that lets research flourish.

We already have the skeleton. Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Gurugram host global capability centres for multinationals, employing more than 1.6 million people. Indian IT exports are robust. The digital economy is expanding. What we lack is ambition: a bold national project to lure the best talent and most brilliant minds back. It has to be public-private initiatives. Could we launch a scheme to attract returnees, cutting bureaucracy, offering autonomy and linking them to capital?

China is rolling out its K visa this October, which is similar to America's H1-B visa. India cannot lag behind. If Taiwan and South Korea could build a chip empire and China an AI surge on the back of return migration, there is no reason India cannot seed a renaissance in semiconductors, biotech, or quantum computing. This is not fantasy. It is a question of ambition, backed by policy. The diaspora already looks back with mixed feelings: admiration for India's growth, frustration with its bureaucracy. The government's task is to tip the scales decisively - to make return not a sacrifice but an opportunity.

A Test For Atmanirbhar Bharat

This is where strong leadership helps. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made Atmanirbhar Bharat - a self-reliant India - his enduring mantra. He has spoken of India as a future hub for semiconductors, artificial intelligence and digital innovation. Trump's visa shock may be the unplanned opening that allows PM Modi to act on those words with renewed determination.

My hope is that he rises to the moment - as the statesman who turns crisis into a homegrown revolution. After all, history rarely knocks twice.

(Syed Zubair Ahmed is a London-based senior Indian journalist with three decades of experience with the Western media)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author