Opinion: Under PM Modi, India-UAE Ties Are At An All-Time High

The burgeoning ties between India and the UAE under Prime Minister Narendra Modi are set to mark yet another milestone. PM Modi is visiting the UAE on February 13 and 14 to inaugurate a Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, built by the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) society. The strength of the bilateral relations can be gauged from the fact that this will be PM Modi's seventh visit to the country since August 2015. The most recent one was in December 2023, when he participated in the United Nations Framework Convention on the Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of Parties (COP28) Climate Summit hosted by the UAE.

Apart from inaugurating the BAPS temple, PM Modi will be addressing the Indian community at the 'Ahlan Modi' event at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Several agreements are also expected to be signed during the visit. The engagement with the UAE started as part of the Modi government's strategy to reach out to the Indian diaspora worldwide. Since remittances from the Gulf countries form a large part of the total remittance flows into India, PM Modi's first visit to UAE in 2015 had laid the foundation for an expansive bilateral engagement that has acquired multilateral dimensions today. On January 10 this year, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited India as the chief guest for the 'Vibrant Gujarat Summit' in Gandhinagar and made a rare speech. Earlier, in 2017, the UAE President had been in India as the chief guest for the Republic Day and as a special invitee for the G20 Summit in 2023.

Over the years, the leaderships of both the countries have taken several initiatives to treat each other as equal partners, and as a result, the India-UAE relationship has made significant strides. Both countries have reaffirmed, at regional and international levels, their joint commitment to combat extremism and terrorism, including cross-border terrorism.

Why The Temple Is An Achievement

It is indeed an achievement that the UAE, an Islamic emirate, has allowed for the construction of the biggest Hindu temple outside India. The foundation for the first traditional BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi was laid on April 20, 2019. Later, in May 2023, diplomats from over 30 countries visited the under-construction site. The 27-acre land for the BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi was donated by the UAE President. The temple itself, which has seven tall towers, each representing the seven emirates in the UAE, is a unique blend of Indian culture and the UAE's identity. "For me it is a home away from home. As a devout Hindu, I feel I get to practise every bit of my rituals with ease. For me, the new Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi and the existing temple in the Jebel Ali area of Dubai is icing on the cake," says Debjani Ghoshal, an educator who has been based in the UAE for five years now.

The Indian community in the UAE has played a major role in its economic development. The Indian diaspora there is the largest in the world, and Indians constitute about 30 per cent of the UAE's population. The community is known for its competence and work culture. And because of these positives, Indian expatriates are well-respected in the UAE. "Thanks to both the leaders, mutual respect between the two countries has benefited the Indian community immensely, right from a businessman to a skilled professional," adds Ghoshal.

A Huge Transformation In Ties

With PM Modi at the helm, bilateral ties between India and the UAE have undergone a transformation, both qualitatively and quantitatively. According to Ministry of External Affairs data, India and the UAE are among each other's top trading partners, with a bilateral trade of about $85 billion in 2022-23, marking a year-on-year increase of 16%. Indian exports to the UAE have also recorded remarkable growth, reaching $31.6 billion, a 12% increase over the previous year. The UAE was among the top four investors in India in terms of foreign direct investments in 2022-23. India also stands to benefit a great deal from the UAE's focus on hydrocarbons and green energy. During his last meeting with the UAE President, which was on the sidelines of the COP28 conference, PM Modi had discussed various bilateral issues and both the countries collaborated closely on addressing the global challenge of climate change and enhancing cooperation on climate action, decarbonisation, and clean energy.

What started as bilateral relations between India and the UAE have evolved into a comprehensive strategic partnership today. Both countries signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in February 2022 and initiated a Local Currency Settlement (LCS) System in July 2023 to promote the use of Indian rupee and the AED (United Arab Emirates dirham) for cross-border transactions. The CEPA eliminates duties on many tariff lines and covers various sectors, benefiting industries like oil seeds, beverages, textiles, and pharmaceuticals. The BRICS summit in August 2023, during which the UAE joined the grouping, and the announcement of the India-Middle East Economic Corridor (IMEEC) in New Delhi during the G20 summit in September, are a few other key pointers on the high level of cooperation. While the UAE's inclusion in the G20 during India's presidency may be a strategic step forward, it has also strengthened the UAE's global and economic standing. Similarly, the proposed IMEEC, consisting of an eastern corridor, will connect India to the Gulf region, and a northern corridor will connect the Gulf region to Europe. "India's relationship has moved from a transactional to a comprehensive strategic partnership, with space, cyber, nuclear, defence and security getting greater importance," says Ambassador (Retd) Anil Trigunayat, adding that the inauguration "of the biggest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi is a testament to the UAE's respect for Indians and their connected cultural heritage, as well as their policy of respect for all religions".

The Qatar Win

India's growing international might in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries has been instrumental in countering radical Islamists and their handlers from across the border. That might was also a key factor in the recent release of the eight former Indian Navy personnel from Qatar on February 12. The Indian government's frantic diplomatic efforts led to the commutation of the capital punishment to extended prison terms for the eight veterans, and ultimately their release. As a token of appreciation and to boost ties, PM Modi will also travel to Doha, the capital of Qatar, after concluding his two-day visit to the UAE.

India's political landscape often sees temple politics taking the centre stage. Against that, the BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi is a symbolic reiteration of India's close ties with the UAE and a great example of the latter's values of tolerance and acceptance of diversity.

