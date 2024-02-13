All You Need To Know About 1st Hindu Temple In UAE To Be Inaugurated By PM

PM Modi is on a two-day official visit to the UAE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow will inaugurate the iconic BAPS Hindu Mandir, which is the first-ever Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Prime Minister is on a two-day official visit to the UAE starting today.

Apart from inaugurating the temple, PM Modi will also address the Indian community at an event in Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi.

Last year in December, PM Modi accepted the invitation to inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Mandir, extended by Swami Ishwarcharandas and Swami Brahmaviharidas, along with the board of directors.

Here are the key points that you must know about the BAPS Hindu Mandir:

- The BAPS Hindu Mandir is the first traditional Hindu stone temple in the UAE.

- The magnificent structure is spread over a 27-acre piece of land.

- The BAPS Hindu Mandir is located in the Abu Mureikhah district of Abu Dhabi.

- Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Monday informed that around 2000-5000 devotees are expected to visit the temple on the inaugural day.

- The foundation stone of the temple was laid in April 2019 and the construction work kick-started in December of the same year.

- As per an official release, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan donated 13.5 acres of land for the construction of the temple in 2015.

- In its Year Of Tolerance, the UAE government gifted an additional 13.5 acres in January 2019.

- Back in 2018, PM Modi laid the foundation of the temple in Abu Dhabi.

- As per reports, the cost of the construction of the BAPS Hindu Mandir is estimated to be 400 million United Arab Emirates dirhams.

- The project is being monitored by Brahmaviharidas Swami, under the guidance of Mahant Swami Maharaj.

- The inauguration ceremony of the BAPS Hindu Mandir will be celebrated as the ‘Festival of Harmony'.

- The inaugural ceremony will also witness a series of uplifting programmes and community events, focusing on strengthening faith, mobilising community service, and inspiring harmony.

- This two-day visit will mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seventh visit to the UAE since 2015 and the third in the last eight months.