PM Modi Holds Talks With UAE President, Grand Event Later Today: 10 Points

Upon his arrival, PM Modi was accorded the Guard of Honour and he was welcomed by President of UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with a hug.

Besides bilateral talks, PM Modi will also address world leaders at the World Government Summit in Dubai on February 14 at the invitation of the UAE Vice President.

PM Modi will inaugurate the iconic BAPS Hindu Mandir -- the first Hindu temple in the UAE -- and address expat Indians at a community programme in Abu Dhabi.

The iconic BAPS Hindu Mandir is built over 27 acres -- part of a 13.5-acre tract donated by the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in 2015.

Before leaving, PM Modi shared a post on 'X', formerly Twitter, highlighting the frequency of his visits indicates "the priority we attach to strong India-UAE friendship". "I am eager to meet my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed," his post read.

Over the last nine years, India's cooperation with the UAE has deepened in sectors like trade, defence, food and energy security and education.

During PM Modi's last visit to Abu Dhabi last year, several MOUs were signed, covering diverse areas including local currency settlement, payment and messaging systems, renewable energy, and innovative healthcare.

The two nations are among each other's top trading partners, with a bilateral trade of about $85 billion in 2022-23, official data shows.

The UAE was also among the top four investors in India in terms of foreign direct investments in 2022-23.