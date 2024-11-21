“Prime Minister's (Narendra Modi) credibility is destroyed…torn to pieces. What we are doing and we have done very successfully is to prove to every single Indian youngster that Mr Adani and Mr Modi are the same…I must say that the team is doing a phenomenal job. We are working in Congress, other opposition parties and there are many many people, who are, you know, activists who are working and I guarantee you that the structure is going to collapse, it's not going to survive”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said at a hurriedly called Press conference on Thursday.

Two points stand out here. First, the tone of his statement closely mirrors remarks previously made by George Soros, the controversial American billionaire and vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Second, in what may have been an inadvertent slip of the tongue, the de facto leader of the Congress party has, for the first time, admitted that he and his party are working in coordination with “many, many people” who are well-known activists to bring down the Modi government. No prizes for guessing who these activists might be.

Rahul Gandhi held a press conference following reports that an American prosecutor had issued a criminal indictment and filed a civil complaint in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Adani Enterprises Chairman Gautam Adani and seven senior executives. The allegations involved bribery of Indian officials in certain Indian states.

While this is part of a legal process in the U.S., the progression and timing of the case raise several questions. It also underscores Congress's recurring reliance on opportunistic “rent-a-cause” politics and highlights how it appears to align with the broader ecosystem of so-called left-liberal networks. These networks, both domestic and international, as well as certain Western agencies, seem to be working in tandem.

To those who may not have seen what Soros had earlier said, here is the recap: “In India, Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies. Their fate is intertwined. Adani Enterprises tried to raise funds in the stock market but failed...Modi will have to answer on Adani in Parliament. This will significantly weaken Modi's stranglehold on India's federal government. I expect a democratic revival in India.”

When Soros's foundation funded OCCRP made some recycled allegations against the Adani Group and the Financial Times published it, curiously the newspaper wrote this: "The findings are also likely to add to an intensifying political debate in India about the power and influence enjoyed by billionaires including Gautam Adani, whose names and vast wealth have surfaced during the current election campaign in which Narendra Modi is seeking a third term as prime minister."

Ever since the Modi government came to power 10 years ago, a series of developmental activities were initiated, promoting ease of business, driving economic growth upward, and implementing firm policy decisions—including in security and diplomacy. These steps captured the world's attention, bringing focus to the “rising India” narrative. However, alongside these achievements, there has been a noticeable uptick in manufactured reports by Western agencies, half-baked leaks, and agenda-driven narratives. These efforts, originating either from foreign shores or through their proxies in India, share a common goal: to undermine the story of a rising India.

The central idea behind these actions is clear: to disrupt India's economy, sow confusion among its citizens and investors, and create social unrest. Ultimately, the aim appears to be tarnishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impeccable image and high popularity, destabilising the popularly elected Modi government at the Centre.

These attempts have come in various stages, under different guises and names—Pegasus, Rafale, farmers' protests, CAA protests, Hindenburg, OCCRP, and its media collaborators. Interestingly, many of these incidents coincided with the commencement of Parliament sessions or the arrival of prominent foreign dignitaries.

An Income Tax Department probe into organisations like Oxfam revealed a common tactic used by certain NGOs to create disruptions: filing numerous court cases to keep issues alive in line with their agenda. The latest in this series is the recent allegations against the Adani Group by an American prosecutor.

What stands out is how some Congress-aligned handles on X (formerly Twitter) began furiously posting about the developments around 4:15 a.m., providing updates on what transpired in the U.S. District Court and drawing their own conclusions. While their industriousness and energy are notable, it raises questions: is it routine for them to start working so early, or were they prompted by someone to jump into action?

In their over-enthusiasm, Rahul Gandhi and his allies, including self-proclaimed fact-checkers, seemed to overlook critical details: the allegations pertain to incidents from 2021-22, a period when Congress or its allies governed the states implicated in the U.S. court documents. For instance, Congress then led the government in Chhattisgarh, the BJD was in power in Odisha, the DMK in Tamil Nadu, and the YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh.

Moreover, Congress-led governments in various states, along with the TMC and the CPI(M) governments in Kerala, have engaged with the Adani Group. This indicates that Adani's projects bring significant investments and job opportunities that no other business house in those sectors can match.

A curious coincidence is the timing of the U.S. District Court proceedings and recent political developments in the United States. The President-elect has warned the Biden administration and Senate against appointing judges and accused them of filling the judiciary with “left radicals". Reports suggest that Democrat Chuck Schumer, the Senate Majority Leader responsible for confirming judicial appointments, has close ties with George Soros. One such appointment was Breon Peace, who became the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York in October 2021. It is Breon Peace who has now levelled charges against Adani.

(The author is Consulting Editor, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author