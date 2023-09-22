Opinion: Sanatan Dharma, Bharat And The Indian Constitution

The Constitution of any nation embodies its collective values, aspirations, and provides a roadmap for achieving these goals. It also delineates the authority vested in the government and how it should be exercised to realise these values. In the case of India, its Constitution draws heavily from the rich tapestry of civilisational values cultivated over millennia, particularly those rooted in the Sanatan Dharma.

Sanatan Dharma represents the eternal, timeless and unchanging traditions that have evolved in the landmass of Bharat-Khanda (the Indian subcontinent). These traditions are so assimilated in this culture that, the culture that blossomed, flourished and evolved on this geographical entity came to be known as Sanatan Dharam. It is not a religion like Abrahimcal religion but a way of life. The basis of this Dharma is Hinduism, though other streams like Buddhism and Jainism also added their valuable contributions.

The fundamental values enshrined in the Indian Constitution include liberty, equality, fraternity, peaceful coexistence, democracy, and respect for nature and all living beings. These values have deep ties to Hindu culture, one of the world's oldest and most enduring civilisations. This article explores how Hinduism's core principles have significantly contributed to the foundational structure of the Indian Constitution.

The very name of Bharat is traced to the Sanatan Dharma. The Indian Constitution begins with the declaration in Article 1(1), "India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States." The choice of the name "Bharat" goes back to India's pre-Muslim and pre-British history, drawing from the legends of ancient Hindu traditions. The term 'Bharat' is intertwined with the country's ancient identity, with references dating back to the Mahabharata era. This was a time when Bharata, a legendary emperor, united the Indian subcontinent into a single political entity known as "Bharatvarsha." Thus, the very name 'Bharat' reflects India's deep-rooted connection to Hindu heritage.

Unity in Diversity:

The phrase "Union of States" signifies the cultural and historical fact that India's foundation has always been a diverse, pluralistic, and tolerant society where numerous sub-cultures coexisted and thrived. Many of these sub-cultures either originated from Hinduism or were significantly influenced by it. Despite the presence of diverse micro-cultures, there has always been an underlying political, geographical, and cultural unity in India, guided by the cultural tenets of Hinduism. This unity has periodically manifested as centralised power while allowing ample space for regional sub-cultures to flourish, evolve, and endure.

The Indian Constitution, in Part IV A, Article 51-A, outlines Fundamental Duties expected from its citizens, including fostering a spirit of common brotherhood, striving for excellence, and preserving the natural environment. These principles align closely with Hinduism's ethos of tolerance, harmony, and a shared sense of brotherhood transcending religious, linguistic, and regional diversities.

The core value of fraternity enshrined in the Preamble of the Constitution is directly borrowed from the Hindu Upanishadic ideal of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' which means "the whole world is one family." This inclusion in the Constitution subtly acknowledges that the essence of Indian culture is fundamentally Hindu but inherently inclusive, respecting and tolerating all other faiths.

Hinduism has a strong tradition of coexistence with nature. Article 51-A(g) of the Constitution emphasizes the duty of every citizen to protect and improve the natural environment, including forests, lakes, rivers, wildlife, and to have compassion for living creatures. This reflects the Sanatani way of life, which not only respects human beings but also extends this respect to animals and the environment.

Cow Protection:

Hinduism's reverence for the cow is deeply ingrained in the Indian Sanatani society. Article 48 of the Constitution directs the state to organise agriculture and animal husbandry on modern and scientific lines, emphasizing the preservation and improvement of cow breeds and prohibiting the slaughter of cows and calves. This also aligns with Mahatma Gandhi's ideals and enforces the importance of protecting cows through legislation. It is worth noting that Gandhi was always proud of being a Sanatani Hindu.

Sanskrit and Hindi:

Sanskrit, the language of Hindu scriptures, plays a unifying role in Hinduism. Articles 343 and 351 of the Indian Constitution makes Hindi the official language of the Union; encouraging its use with a primary basis in Sanskrit vocabulary. This promotes the spread of Hindi as a unifying language.

The Indian Constitution's foundation is deeply rooted in Sanatan, which is not just a religion but a way of life encompassing humanism and humanity. Hindu cultural and philosophical principles have significantly contributed to the core values and structure of India's governance, reinforcing the idea that India's diverse tapestry is bound together by the threads of its ancient heritage. Sanatan is the basic structure and quintessence of the Indian Constitution.

