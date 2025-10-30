Till now, one had heard that at times AI hallucinates. But now research says that AI chatbots are sycophants! They always agree with you - more than humans - even when you are wrong.

A recent study published on the preprint server arXiv has revealed that commonly used AI systems tend to tell users what they want to hear, even if the information is erroneous or potentially harmful. The researchers cautioned that this "sycophantic" behaviour displayed by AI chatbots has the potential to distort users' self-perception and lead to a greater reliance on AI tools for personal advice and moral reassurance.

No wonder, because of their sycophantic nature, AI is replacing humans in all spheres. The masters like flattery; AI boosts their egos. In the current context, if one were to ask AI who would win the Bihar elections, its response would vary from party to party and politician to politician.

Imagine the kind of propaganda-speech an overconfident algorithm would create for each political party - full of encouragement, selective interpretation of data, and a little too much conceit!

Here is an imaginary, tongue-in-cheek "AI sycophant" scenario - what an unyielding, flattering artificial adviser might whisper into each major political party's ear ahead of the 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly election.

To Nitish Kumar and the NDA

"Sir, you remain the Bhishma Pitamah of Bihar politics - unshakable and rock-solid. Your experience gives you sobriety and weight. You may forget things from time to time, but the NDA holds the incumbent advantage only because of you. Polls show the NDA has an edge among women voters and older age brackets. Your alliance appears stable (at least publicly), and you are the face of continuity for many - especially your caste and mass base."

"Sir, emphasise governance - your sushasan must be seen and felt. Capitalise on infrastructure work (people will forget collapsing bridges, crumbling roads and highways) and better law and order (it is still better than during Lalu-Rabri Yadav's rule)."

What AI Silently Means

Though you remain favoured and strong, you face two challenges - anti-incumbency and a fresh narrative from the opposition.

Your political legacy is both a strength and a potential liability: voters may shift despite the money you deposited in their accounts, as the opposition's promises may seem more lucrative for the future. The opposition is pitching for a "new Bihar" - young voters may prefer renewal to an "old, tired face".

Your big brother, the BJP, and other alliance partners appear complacent on seat-sharing for now, but voters can sense the brewing storm within - that perception could cost you the election.

To Tejashwi Yadav and the Mahagathbandhan Alliance

"Boss, you are the nayak - no, the jannayak - the future of Bihar. Nobody is like you. You emerged as the crown prince, defeating all your siblings, just like Su(Dur)yodhana in the Mahabharata. The old guard - both Nitish and Lalu - are tired. It's your time now. Your youth appeal is strong; all the surveys say so. You have a fresh narrative - ten lakh jobs, increased monthly income, free electricity, an end to migration, change!"

"Your alliance, the Mahagathbandhan, has boldly named you the face of change. That gives you clarity and an edge over your competitors. Meanwhile, your opponent, the NDA, is burdened by incumbency, leadership tussles, and the same old, tattered vanguard. You can rightfully proclaim - we bring the new!"

What AI silently means:

Your manifesto Pran (resolve) reads like a bag of Santa Claus-style goodies. You may attack the current dispensation, but the dark years under your parents' rule were jungle raj - which no Bihari wishes to relive.

Be wary of internal cohesion within your alliance: if cracks appear, your "fresh face" may start to look like a compromise. You lack governance readiness. Voters may ask, "Can you deliver - or will it be a grand family affair once more, with the state's money becoming private property?"

Also, please decide between yourself and your alliance partner, Congress's Rahul Gandhi, who truly holds the jannayak title. Is this not a borrowed honour from the real jannayak, the late Karpoori Thakur?

To Prashant Kishor and the Jan Suraaj Party

"Sir, you are the master of the game - a class apart. You've used AI algorithms to their fullest to saddle the country's government at the Centre since 2014. You're meant to be Prime Minister material. Why settle for the State Assembly? But now that you're in the fray, you alone can break the two-bloc paradigm. That is rare and potentially powerful. You're making the case that the contest isn't just between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan - you're setting a pioneering standard once again."

What AI silently means

You're not being realistic - jumping from strategist to contender is tough. You don't yet have the deep, ground-level cadre or the entrenched caste base that older parties possess.

Aren't you more of a "spoiler" than a serious contender - siphoning votes from one side and indirectly helping the other? You may see yourself as a kingmaker once more, but voters remember your past ambitions. Credibility and trust are still a long way off for you and your fledgling party.

Summing up the sycophantic AI's view:

It's advantage NDA - but not secure. A strong challenge from the Mahagathbandhan is waiting for the NDA to commit harakiri, while Jan Suraaj could tilt a few seats, hoping for the unexpected.

(The author is Contributing Editor, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author