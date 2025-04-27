Professor Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, or Dr Kasuturirangan as he is fondly remembered as, was a remarkable leader, an accomplished scientist, and a transformative figure of our nation, who profoundly shaped India's space ambitions, educational framework, and showed the vision for the future. His life's journey, marked by an unwavering pursuit of knowledge and its application for the nation's advancement, has left an enduring legacy.

Professor Kasturirangan's early academic brilliance, culminating in a doctorate in Experimental High Energy Astronomy from the University of Bombay laid a strong foundation for his extraordinary contributions to space exploration. He received the doctorate degree in 1971 when he was working at Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad.

During his tenure at ISRO Satellite Centre (now the UR Rao Satellite Centre), he was the Project Director for India's first two experimental earth observation satellites, BHASKARA-I and II. One of his landmark contributions was the expansion of India's remote sensing programme. Satellites like IRS-1C and IRS-1D launched during his tenure provided high-resolution data for use in agriculture, forestry, water resources, and urban planning. His vision helped bridge the gap between advanced technology and development, demonstrating how space science could directly benefit the common public.

During the 1990s and early 2000s, he played a leading role in building and strengthening global perspectives of space activities. As a key person at ISRO's lead Centre for Satellite Technology, ISRO Satellite Centre, for more than two decades and finally as its Director during 1990-1994 had primary responsibility for establishing design, fabrication, qualification and integration methodologies and systems for all satellites and their subsystems.

His long and impactful association with ISRO saw him serve as Chairman and Secretary of the Department of Space from 1994 to 2003. This era witnessed significant progress and several major missions under his insightful guidance. He spearheaded the successful development and launch of vital satellite series like Indian National Satellite (INSAT) for communication and meteorology, and IRS for Earth observation. The space programme witnessed successful operationalisation of PSLV and flight testing of GSLV during his leadership.

Notably, India's first lunar mission, Chandrayaan-1, was conceived during his leadership, firmly establishing the nation in lunar exploration and yielding invaluable scientific insights. His steadfast dedication to developing indigenous technologies ensured India's growing self-reliance in the crucial space sector. As an Astrophysicist, Dr. Kasturirangan's interest includes research in high energy X-ray and gamma ray astronomy as well as optical astronomy. He actively supported and drove the development and realisation of multi-wavelength astronomy mission, AstroSat, right from the beginning.

Beyond his monumental achievements in space, Professor Kasturirangan's visionary outlook extended to education. He chaired the committee responsible for drafting the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, a pivotal policy aimed at revolutionizing India's education system. The NEP 2020, with its emphasis on holistic development, critical thinking, multidisciplinary learning, and the integration of technology, reflects his deep understanding of the evolving needs of students and the nation. His leadership in shaping this policy underscores his commitment to nurturing young minds and empowering future generations. The policy's focus on early childhood education, foundational literacy and numeracy, and flexible higher education pathways stands as a testament to his comprehensive vision for an equitable and high-quality education system.

Dr Kasturirangan made a significant contribution to environmental conservation through his role as the Chairman of the high level working group on Western Ghats, popularly known as Kasturirangan committee.

Professor Kasturirangan's influence extended far beyond space and education. He held significant positions such as Member of the Planning Commission, Member of the Rajya Sabha from 2003-2009 and Chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission. In these roles, he consistently championed science, technology, and education, advocating for policies that fostered innovation and societal progress. His insightful contributions to policymaking across diverse sectors demonstrated his wide-ranging expertise and his unwavering dedication to national development.

His dedication and accomplishments earned him numerous prestigious awards, including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, India's highest civilian honours, as well as international recognition for his scientific and technological contributions. These accolades underscore the profound impact he had on India and the world.

In the Indian tradition, it is believed that the seeds sown by great individuals' blossom into mighty trees, offering shade and sustenance for generations to come, thereby forming a rich ecosystem, and legacies down the line. Professor Kasturirangan's visionary work in space and education has indeed grown into such lofty trees, inspiring countless individuals to pursue careers in science and contribute to the nation's progress.

His indomitable spirit, characterized by unwavering determination and a relentless pursuit of excellence, will continue to energize future scientific endeavours in the country. Let us honour this great inspiration through our own sincere, relentless, and selfless hard work towards building a stronger and more prosperous India.

Dr V Narayanan is Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)