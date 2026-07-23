Opinion | A New US-Israel Defence Bill Has Opened An Unexpected Door For India

Claims that the United States has "integrated" its military with Israel have circulated widely following the passage of the House version of the Fiscal Year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The phrase is dramatic, but it does not accurately describe what Congress has approved.

The legislation does not merge the two militaries, establish a combined command, or create a NATO-style mutual defence treaty. American and Israeli armed forces will continue to operate under separate national command structures.

The bill instead seeks to integrate something that may prove even more important over the long term: the defence innovation ecosystems of the United States and Israel. That shift has received little attention in India despite its potential implications for one of New Delhi's closest defence partnerships.

The House approved the NDAA by a narrow 216-212 vote. The legislation must still pass the Senate before the two chambers reconcile their versions and send a final bill to the President for signature. Even so, the House vote marks an important milestone and offers a glimpse of how Washington increasingly intends to organise defence cooperation with trusted partners.

A New Model

At the heart of the legislation is the US-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative. It directs the Department of Defence to establish a permanent framework for collaboration with Israel in emerging defence technologies.

The areas identified are revealing. Artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, cyber security, electronic warfare, missile defence, directed energy, quantum technologies, advanced manufacturing, and next-generation sensors all feature prominently. The initiative encourages joint research, co-development, testing, evaluation, procurement, and industrial collaboration across these sectors.

Congress has backed these ambitions with resources. The House version authorises approximately USD 750 million for cooperative defence programmes with Israel during FY2027. This includes USD 500 million for missile defence, USD 100 million for counter-drone programmes, USD 100 million for anti-tunnel technologies and USD 50 million for emerging defence technologies.

For decades, the US-Israel defence relationship rested largely on military financing and equipment transfers. The new initiative moves beyond that model towards shared innovation, joint production and long-term industrial integration.

Why has this happened now?

Three developments explain the timing.

The first is Israel's recent combat experience. Since October 2023, Israeli forces have fought sustained campaigns against Hamas and Hezbollah, intercepted repeated missile and drone attacks from Iran, and responded to threats from the Houthis. These conflicts have generated an unparalleled body of operational experience in missile defence, counter-drone warfare, electronic warfare, and AI-enabled targeting. Pentagon planners increasingly regard Israel as a valuable source of lessons for future warfare.

The second driver is America's strategic competition with China. Washington believes technological superiority will determine military advantage in the coming decades. Israeli strengths in cyber security, autonomous systems, missile defence, and artificial intelligence complement American priorities in the Indo-Pacific and strengthen the broader US defence industrial base.

The third factor is institutional durability. Annual aid packages depend on political negotiations and budget cycles. Joint research programmes, integrated production lines, and collaborative technology ecosystems create relationships that are more resilient and less vulnerable to political change. The legislation reflects a deliberate effort to embed cooperation within institutions rather than annual appropriations.

Where The Initiative Came From

The proposal enjoys unusually broad bipartisan support.

Its origins lie in the US-Israel FUTURES Act, introduced by Representative Ronny Jackson, a Republican from Texas, and Representative Don Davis, a Democrat from North Carolina. Companion legislation in the Senate has been championed by Senators Ted Budd and Kirsten Gillibrand. The House Armed Services Committee subsequently incorporated many of these ideas into the NDAA.

The initiative has also received strong support from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), Washington's most influential pro-Israel advocacy organisation. Through its political action committee and an extensive network of donors, AIPAC-backed candidates constitute a substantial majority of members in the current Congress. Its influence stems less from formal lobbying alone than from its ability to mobilise bipartisan political support for legislation relating to Israel.

The coalition supporting the initiative is united by different motivations.

Many members of Congress view the legislation as strengthening America's long-term commitment to Israel.

The Pentagon sees an opportunity to harness Israeli battlefield innovation and accelerate technology development relevant to competition with China.

The defence industry expects larger collaborative programmes, shared development costs, and expanded production opportunities. Each constituency thus supports the initiative for its own strategic reasons.

Why "Military Integration" Isn't It

The phrase "integration of the US and Israeli militaries" has become popular because it captures attention. It also obscures the more important story.

The legislation integrates research institutions, defence companies, production networks, and technology development. Military command, operational planning, and political decision-making remain entirely separate.

This distinction matters because military power increasingly depends on the speed at which countries innovate rather than simply the number of platforms they possess. Artificial intelligence, software, sensors, autonomous systems, and manufacturing capacity have become as important as aircraft, tanks and ships. The initiative seeks to ensure that American and Israeli innovation develops within a common institutional framework.

This Matters To India

Israel has become one of India's most important defence partners. According to SIPRI, Israel has accounted for roughly 10-15% of India's arms imports in recent years, making it the country's third-largest supplier after Russia and France. Since 2000, India has contracted defence equipment worth well over USD 10 billion, including Phalcon airborne early warning systems, Barak air defence systems, Heron UAVs, Harop loitering munitions, advanced radars, electronic warfare equipment, and numerous subsystems for indigenous programmes.

The closer integration of American and Israeli defence industries presents both challenges and opportunities.

The challenge lies in future export controls and industrial priorities. Technologies jointly developed with American funding or incorporating U.S. intellectual property may attract greater American oversight. During periods of crisis, Israeli production capacity may also align more closely with U.S. military requirements.

These concerns deserve attention, but they do not tell the entire story.

American investment is likely to accelerate Israeli innovation considerably. Larger research budgets, access to American laboratories, and deeper industrial collaboration could produce technologies that Israel would have found difficult to develop independently. India could benefit from access to more advanced systems emerging from this enlarged innovation ecosystem.

Israel also has compelling reasons to strengthen cooperation with dependable partners. Growing diplomatic isolation in parts of Europe and the Middle East has increased the value of long-term relationships with countries such as India that combine large defence requirements with expanding technological capabilities.

India Is Already Part Of The Story

An equally important point has received little attention.

The United States has already begun building a similar institutional framework with India.

In 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden launched the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) to deepen cooperation in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum technologies, space, telecommunications, and defence innovation. The same year saw the launch of INDUS-X, which connects startups, industry, investors, and governments to promote defence co-development and co-production.

India has simultaneously expanded its own technology partnership with Israel. The India-Israel Industrial R&D and Technological Innovation Fund (I4F) supports collaborative research projects between companies from both countries. More recently, New Delhi and Jerusalem launched an initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies under the leadership of their National Security Advisors, covering many of the same sectors identified in the American legislation.

These three partnerships create an intriguing possibility.

India today possesses institutional mechanisms for advanced technology cooperation with both Washington and Jerusalem. Few countries occupy that position.

If managed effectively, India could benefit from knowledge flows, collaborative research, industrial partnerships, and technology development across all three relationships. Indian firms could emerge as partners in software integration, advanced manufacturing, testing, maintenance, and production for future defence systems.

An Unusual Opportunity

The broader significance of the legislation extends well beyond Israel.

Major powers are increasingly organising defence cooperation around innovation ecosystems rather than simple buyer-seller relationships. Governments, private industry, universities, laboratories, and startups are becoming part of integrated networks that jointly develop military technologies.

The United States is deepening such an ecosystem with Israel while expanding another with India through iCET and INDUS-X. China has pursued a comparable approach with Pakistan through joint production and industrial collaboration.

India's objective should thus extend beyond preserving access to Israeli weapons. It should seek to become an indispensable contributor to these overlapping innovation ecosystems while continuing to strengthen indigenous capabilities in propulsion, sensors, electronic warfare, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and autonomous systems.

The debate surrounding the US-Israel bill has focused on military integration. The larger story concerns the emergence of a new model of strategic competition in which defence innovation ecosystems become as important as military alliances. India already has a place within this rapidly evolving paradigm. The task before New Delhi is to convert that position into an enduring technological and strategic advantage.

(The author is a Research Fellow in the Geostrategy Program at the Takshashila Institution)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author