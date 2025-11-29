In the vibrant mosaic of Indian politics, few narratives capture the imagination as poignantly as the plight of the Congress party. A Leviathan of yesteryear, once a titan of Indian democracy, established in 1885, he tCongress now seems to teeter on the brink of disintegration, beset by intense factionalism and a curious lack of cohesive direction. In examining the unmistakable signals of distress emanating from Congress, one might wonder: is this party, with its storied legacy, committing political harakiri?

Theatre of the Absurd in Karnataka

Consider the situation in Karnataka, where the Chief Minister, Siddharamaiah, and his deputy, DK Shivakumar, are ensnared in a fierce power struggle. Their public displays of discord, reminiscent of the 'Theatre of the Absurd', showcase not just personal ambition, caste factionalism, but the fraying bonds of party unity. With Siddharamaiah's reluctance to relinquish his post - a stance seen by some as both principled and stubborn - the stage is set for a leadership crisis. The Congress high command, ostensibly a custodian of the party's interests, appears lost, caught in the crosshairs of diverging loyalties and aspirations. This situation is not merely a local squabble; it is emblematic of a deeper malaise afflicting the party at large.

Remember Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar?

The Congress's troubles are not confined to Karnataka. Similar fissures have marred its fortunes recently in Rajasthan, where the rivalry between former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the young and dynamic Sachin Pilot has hindered any meaningful dialogue or coalition-building. In Haryana, the infighting over leadership between former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his detractors remains a persistent shadow. After nearly 11 months of uncertainty after the electoral defeat in Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda has been appointed leader of the Congress legislative party in Haryana, making him the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly. Rao Narender Singh, an OBC leader, has been appointed president of the Haryana Congress.

In Kerala, the tension between Shashi Tharoor and KC Venugopal is also well-known. Recently a major source of public disagreement occurred in November 2025, when Tharoor published an article critical of family-based politics in India, arguing it weakens accountability and standards of governance. As a close confidant of the Gandhi family high command, Venugopal sharply rebutted Tharoor's comments, defending the Nehru-Gandhi legacy and stating he "felt sorry" for those who made such remarks.

These episodes tell a story of a party that is fracturing under the weight of its internal contradictions - a story that might be all too familiar.

Losses in Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, Bihar

Nationally, the Congress seems to be on a downward trajectory, having experienced significant electoral losses in key states such as Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Bihar. In Bihar, the Congress's performance with six seats in its kitty was humiliating. From 27 seats in 2015 to 19 in 2020 to six in 2025, the Congress party seems to hurtling down a precipice. The 16-day Voter Adhikar Rally by Rahul Gandhi along with the Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav from the benefit of hindsight seems like a self goal.

Senior Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed from Bihar resigned from the party saying "S.I.R never a poll issue...Not one genuine voter axed" (referring to the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists which the Congress was protesting as disenfranchisement). Ahmed alleged that the crowds at Rahul Gandhi's rally were "paid people/congress karyakartas" (party workers) rather than actual disenfranchised voters. Ahmed also refuted the party's claims of widespread EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) tampering in Bihar, stating there was "no proof".

Ahmed also cited general "differences with some individuals currently in power within the party" and "total mismanagement of the election and the Mahagathbandhan coalition" as reasons for his departure, while maintaining his faith in the core Congress ideology. He waited until after polling concluded to announce his resignation to avoid damaging the party's election.

Defeat is a bitter pill to swallow for any political party, but what makes the Congress's situation particularly dire is the perception of a lack of agency in addressing its challenges. Despite Rahul Gandhi's recent attempts to pivot toward a more leftist ideology - embracing caste surveys, advocating for constitutional values, and calling out electoral machinations (Vote chori) - there remains an unsettling sense of disarray.

Directionless, Leaderless, Rudderless

This growing factionalism is not merely a product of individual ambitions but reflects a broader identity crisis within the Congress. At a moment when it should be rallying its myriad voices for a common cause, it instead projects an image of being directionless, leaderless, and rudderless - adrift in an ocean of political turbulence. One can almost hear the echoes of dissent rising from its ranks, a cacophony that drowns out any harmonised vision for the future.

The Congress Doesn't Need BJP To Falter

The term "harakiri" implies a deliberate act of self-destruction. In the context of the Congress Party, one cannot help but see the parallels. It does not require the BJP as an adversary for the Congress to falter; it is indeed capable of inflicting wounds upon itself. Each act of factionalism, each missed opportunity for unity, is a step further down the path of self-sabotage. The party's inability to revamp organisationally or ideologically only serves to exacerbate its drift toward oblivion.

Heading Towards Irrelevance?

As the Congress grapples with its existential crisis, one is left to ponder: can a party so steeped in its own legacy navigate the turbulent waters of contemporary politics? Or is it destined to retrace its steps into irrelevance, consumed by its internal divisions? The answers are elusive, ensconced in a political landscape that demands resilience and cohesion. Amidst the fray, the Congress must confront the profound reality that its greatest enemy may not be the ruling BJP, but itself.

Each day brings with it the potential for renewal or ruin, and as the narrative unfolds, the world watches with bated breath. Will the Congress find a way to mend its fractures and reclaim its status as a formidable force in Indian politics, or will it continue to spiral into the shadows, a once-great party committing political harakiri on the altar of its internal strife? It is a question that lingers, beckoning both introspection and action - an open invitation to redefine destiny before it is too late.

(The writer Ajit Kumar Jha is Editor, Research, at NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author