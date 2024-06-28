In the last ten years (2014-2024), Mr Modi has done all it takes to turn Parliament into a deep dark chamber. Early in 2024, after a long gap of 30 years, one of my fave singer-songwriters, the legendary Billy Joel, released a new song titled Turn the Lights Back On.

That's the verdict after India Elections 2024. The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha must not be allowed to be turned into a deep, dark chamber. Turn the Lights Back On.

Let's get this done.

1. Parliament Calendar

Introduce a fixed calendar for the three sessions of Parliament with a minimum of 100 days of sittings a year for each House. The number of sittings per year for Lok Sabha has reduced from an average of 121 days (1952-1970) to 70 days per year since 2000. In 2019, your columnist introduced a Private Member's Bill seeking a fixed calendar for Parliament sessions and a minimum number of sittings of 100 days.

2. Deputy Speaker In Lok Sabha

Article 93 of the Constitution says that the Lok Sabha shall choose two members of the House as Speaker and Deputy Speaker as soon as the case may be. The 17th Lok Sabha did not have a Deputy Speaker for its entire five-year term. The Deputy Speaker is not subordinate to the Speaker. The Speaker has to tender his resignation to the Deputy Speaker if s/he chooses to do so. Traditionally, the Deputy Speaker is appointed from the Opposition. The Deputy Speaker should be appointed in this session itself.

3. Pre-Legislative Consultation Policy

Pre-Legislative Consultation Policy was adopted in 2014 to ensure public consultation for all legislation. In the 17th Lok Sabha, nine out of 10 bills introduced in Parliament have been marked by zero or incomplete consultations. Each Minister, while introducing a Bill, should lay a copy of the summary of the consultations.

4. Scrutiny Of Bills

In the 14th Lok Sabha, six out of 10 bills were sent to various committees for scrutiny; in the 15th Lok Sabha, it was seven out of 10. This figure fell in the 16th Lok Sabha to four out of 10. In the 17th Lok Sabha, about one out of five bills was sent for scrutiny. Abysmal. The National Commission to Review the Working of the Constitution (2002) recommended that all bills introduced in Parliament should first be examined by the relevant committee. Committees should also review the implementation of laws passed by Parliament.

5. Constitution Amendment Bills

A joint constitutional committee from both Houses should be formed to review the constitutional validity of Constitution Amendment Bills before they are introduced.

6. Admit 267 Notice In Rajya Sabha

Rule 267 gives Rajya Sabha MPs an opportunity to give a written notice to suspend regular business and seek an immediate discussion on an issue of national importance. It has been eight years since such a discussion has been permitted. At least one such notice should be admitted in each session.

7. Active Participation Of PM

The Prime Minister has not answered a single question on the floor of Parliament. His participation has been limited to monologues - speeches during Motion of Thanks, farewells, and special occasions. Narendra Modi needs to answer questions, take part in debates and discussions on national issues. (The UK Parliament has Prime Minister's Question Time every Wednesday where it is mandatory for the PM to answer.)

8. Joint Parliamentary Committee On Security

Following the Parliament security breach last year, the Committee on security in Parliament house complex should be reconstituted immediately, with the Deputy Speaker as the Chairperson.

9. Committee On National Economy

A Parliamentary Committee on National Economy should be formed to produce annual reports on the state of the economy. The report should then be discussed in Parliament. The National Commission to Review the Working of the Constitution (2002) noted that there is no system for Parliamentary scrutiny of public borrowing. Since it affects future governments, beyond certain limits, borrowing proposals should also be reviewed by the Parliamentary Committee on National Economy.

10. Technical Expertise for Committees

Funds should be allocated to provide research support staff to committees to conduct public hearings, inquiries, and collect data. Currently, the secretariat assists with scheduling meetings and taking notes. The quality of output will improve if each committee is assigned a team dedicated to research.

Please open the door

Nothing is different, we've been here before

Pacing these halls

Trying to talk over the silence

And pride sticks out its tongue

Laughs at the portrait that we've become

Stuck in a frame, unable to change

I was wrong

Did I wait too long

To turn the lights back on?

- Billy Joel, Turn the Lights Back On.

(Derek O'Brien, MP, leads the Trinamool Congress in the Rajya Sabha)

(Additional Research: Ayashman Dey, Anagha.)

