Blog | From Swachh To Swasth: 13 Years Of A Campaign, And People Who Make It Matter

Who would have thought that a call from the Prime Minister of India in 2014, an appeal for a cleaner India, would make way for a movement that would grow into one of the nation's longest-running public health campaigns?

What started as Banega Swachh India pivoted to Banega Swasth India. And somewhere along that journey, we began to understand that cleanliness was only the beginning. A clean India meant a healthy India, and a healthy India meant a stronger, more productive and more prosperous country.

Over the years, I've watched this campaign grow from a call for better hygiene into a much larger conversation about public health, sanitation, nutrition, the environment and the people who make change happen on the ground.

The journey has been extraordinary. From the President of India and Union ministers to Padma Shri awardees, Oscar winners, Nobel Laureates, doctors, health workers, ASHA workers and sanitation workers, the campaign has brought together voices from across the country and beyond the borders.

Over the years, the campaign has also received several awards and recognitions, a testament to the impact it has made and the work of everyone who has been part of this journey.

The partnership between NDTV and Reckitt has been central to this journey, with a shared belief that it needed to be more than just another awareness campaign. It had to translate into action and create lasting change.

And, of course, many incredible faces joined us on this journey. From Amitabh Bachchan, who lent his voice to the campaign for nine years, to Ayushmann Khurrana who is the campaign ambassador and several other Bollywood actors, sportspersons and social media influencers, the campaign has had the support of people who have helped take the message to millions.

This year, on Gandhi Jayanti, in Mumbai, we celebrated the beginning of Season 13. But more than a launch, it felt like a moment to look back at how far we've come and, more importantly, at the people who have brought us here.

The best part of yesterday's launch was seeing the real heroes get their moment.

Seventeen teachers from across India were honoured at the Dettol Banega Swasth India Teachers Awards. They were recognised for the wonderful work they do in teaching their students about health, hygiene and the environment, and making it part of everyday life. The awards received entries from 29 states and Union Territories. Every entry went through a careful evaluation, and the final jury round was chaired by Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along. These teachers do so much more than teach. They help change habits, spread awareness, improve toilets and handwashing facilities, and show children how to look after their community's health. What begins in a classroom goes a long way.

There is something deeply meaningful about recognising teachers in a campaign focused on health. After all, the habits we learn as children often stay with us for life. And if we want a healthier and more developed India, this is exactly where some of the most important work begins.

Yesterday also brought home another important message- Who takes care of the people who take care of us? For years, on our campaign, we've spoken about the contribution of sanitation workers. They keep our streets, neighbourhoods and public spaces clean. Their work is essential to the health of our cities and our country. Yet how often do we stop to think about their own health? A study by Reckitt and the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS) was shared at the launch, and one finding was hard to ignore that sanitation workers have a life expectancy 11.4 years shorter than others. Think about that for a moment. The people who keep us healthy may be losing years of their own lives. It raises a question we cannot afford to ignore. While we talk about a Swachh and Swasth Bharat, are we doing enough to protect the health, dignity and safety of the people who make that vision possible?

The conversation at the launch was a reminder that public health cannot be limited to awareness and individual behaviour. It must also be about working conditions, access to healthcare, occupational safety and ensuring that the most vulnerable are not left behind.

The Health Minister's message was another vital part of the day's conversations, reinforcing the need to make health a shared national priority. Because building a healthier India is not the responsibility of one government, one organisation or one campaign. It requires all of us.

The launch also saw actors Sonu Sood, Divyenndu Sharma and Raashii Khanna, along with fitness icon Krishna Shroff, lend their voices to the campaign. Each of them brought their own take on health and fitness, and on why healthier choices should be within everyone's reach.

Technology and innovation have also been an important part of our journey. We have constantly looked at how DBSI can scale up these efforts, using new ideas and technological solutions to take healthcare beyond conventional boundaries and make it more accessible to people who need it most.

In my association with this campaign for last 13 years, one thing that I've learnt is that the real impact of a campaign is rarely captured by the scale of its launch or the people on its stage. It lies in the stories from the ground.

I've travelled, reported from communities, met people whose lives have been touched by these initiatives and seen the work that the Dettol Banega Swasth India teams have taken forward. I've seen how a simple message about handwashing can become a lifelong habit, how access to sanitation can change the everyday lives of families, and how a determined individual can inspire an entire community.

As we begin Season 13, the campaign's theme, Giving Better Health in More Hands, Everyday, feels particularly relevant. Because better health cannot remain a privilege or an aspiration. It has to reach every home, every school, every workplace and every community.

Thirteen years ago, we began by asking India to become cleaner. Today, the question is much bigger: how do we make sure that every Indian has the opportunity to live a healthier life? Because it's not just about living longer, but about increasing our health span, not just our lifespan...ensuring that we live more of those years in good health.

And perhaps the answer also lies in remembering that the biggest changes often begin with the people we don't always notice; the teacher who changes a child's habits, the sanitation worker who keeps a neighbourhood clean, the health worker who reaches the last mile, and the community member who decides to make a difference.

The numbers of the campaigns reach tell a story of impact, but behind those numbers are years of hard work, commitment and collaboration. It is the collective effort of every team, every partner and every individual who has been part of this journey that has kept this campaign going and helped it grow into what it is today.

After 13 years, what began as a campaign has become a movement, one that continues to grow, inspire change and remind us that a healthier India is a collective responsibility. A campaign that has been close to my heart and one that reaffirms a simple but powerful belief: every small step towards better health can make a big difference.

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author