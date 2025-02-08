Since the Lok Sabha elections last year, Delhi has become the third consecutive state to deliver a resounding victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), following Haryana and Maharashtra. Remarkably, all three states were initially considered challenging for the party. The scale of the mandate highlights how Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influence and connection with the people have only grown since the genereal election last year, when the Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a third consecutive term even though the BJP could not win a majority on its own.

The BJP's resounding victory in Delhi is especially sweet for party workers and supporters for several reasons.

First, the BJP returns to power in the capital after 27 years. From just eight seats in the previous Delhi assembly, the party has surged to 48 out of a total of 70 seats—an extraordinary achievement. The results demonstrate how the party's campaign strategy turned into a wave in their favour. Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) saw a drastic drop, falling from 62 seats in the previous election to just 22.

Second, the BJP not only won overwhelmingly but also managed to defeat Arvind Kejriwal in his home constituency, New Delhi. The BJP's Parvesh Verma won by more than 4,000 votes.

Kejriwal had first gained prominence in 2013 by defeating Sheila Dikshit, the three-term Chief Minister, leveraging the momentum from the Anna Hazare movement. This had marked the AAP's significant entry into politics. After becoming Chief Minister, Kejriwal positioned himself as an alternative to PM Modi, spending considerable time campaigning across the country to challenge the BJP. He fought elections in Gujarat, Goa, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and more. However, in most of these regions, AAP candidates forfeited their deposits. Despite this, Kejriwal remained steadfast. But in doing so, he overextended himself. Moreover, both he and his government became embroiled in numerous corruption cases, particularly the alleged liquor scam and the Sheesh Mahal controversy. Ultimately, these scandals contributed to his downfall, as evidenced by the results of the Delhi assembly elections.

Kejriwal's defeat in New Delhi is especially gratifying for the BJP. It signifies that Kejriwal's aura, both as a leader and campaigner, has been severely damaged. This loss carries significant long-term implications for him and his party.

Third, it wasn't just Kejriwal who fell victim to Modi's magic; his former deputy and most trusted lieutenant, Manish Sisodia, also lost to the BJP in the previously “safe” Jangpura seat. Other prominent AAP figures, including Saurabh Bhardwaj and Durgesh Pathak, were also defeated. With the exception of Atishi, the outgoing Chief Minister who won by a narrow margin, the entire AAP leadership was wiped out.

Fourth, Modi's ability to deliver on promises dismantled the belief that Kejriwal's freebies—like free 200-unit electricity and water—would make voters in slum clusters and low-income group areas loyal to the AAP. Seven months ago, Delhi voters overwhelmingly backed the BJP as it secured all seven parliamentary seats in the face of the combined strength of the AAP and the Congress. Now, they have opted for a "double-engine" government: a BJP government at the Centre and another at the National Capital Territory.

Fifth, Modi's appeal turned what was a potential disadvantage for the BJP—the absence of a chief ministerial face or a strong local leader capable of challenging Kejriwal—into a benefit. The party leveraged Modi's image to take on Kejriwal, and the results speak for themselves. Kejriwal had repeatedly projected himself as the Chief Minister, even questioning who his opponent was, and eventually resorted to the pitch: “Kejriwal versus Gali Galauj (abusive) party.” What he failed to realise was that his dramatic shift from his earlier positions had alienated many people. The public no longer seemed willing to give him another chance.

(The author is Consulting Editor, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author