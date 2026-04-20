Blog | Chandrababu Naidu Is Just Getting Started

The man who built Cyberabad, shaped India's infrastructure, and now dreams of a quantum-powered capital, turns 76.

Chandrababu Naidu, the man who transformed a sleepy southern capital into one of India's most consequential technology cities and who now dreams of a quantum-powered greenfield capital rising on the banks of the Krishna, sees the future not as a forecast but as a blueprint.

The 2024 elections delivered one of Andhra Pradesh's most emphatic verdicts. The TDP-led NDA alliance swept back to power with 164 of 175 seats, and on June 12, 2024, Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as Chief Minister for a record fourth time - surpassing even the legendary NT Rama Rao. He secured 21 of 25 Lok Sabha seats. The people of Andhra Pradesh had spoken with rare clarity: bring back the builder.

The architect of modern Hyderabad

To understand Naidu's significance, return to 1995, when a 45-year-old leader took the oath, convinced that knowledge would be the new capital. He sat across the table from Bill Gates, a 10-minute meeting that stretched to 45, and persuaded Microsoft to set up its largest development centre outside the US in Hyderabad. He championed the laying of fibre-optic cables when the concept was still alien to much of India, and seeded 700 engineering colleges to create a human capital pipeline that the IT industry still draws upon today.



Later, alongside Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he co-conceived the Golden Quadrilateral - India's 5,846-kilometre highway backbone. He championed the Open Sky Policy, democratising air travel for millions. His execution of the Pattiseema project - the first of its kind in India, lifting Godavari waters into the Krishna basin - remains a masterclass in hydraulic engineering and political will. His "Vision 2020" was also a detailed engineering blueprint, and much of it came true.

Still Hungry

At 76, he is building something few Indian states have attempted before: Amaravati, a greenfield capital anchored by a Quantum Valley housing IBM's 156-qubit Quantum System Two, with dedicated hubs for Artificial Intelligence, Space, Electronics, and Drones. He has declared that Amaravati will surpass Hyderabad. As he told an audience at ISB: "I thought the knowledge economy was the future, and that was the decision in 1995. I built it brick by brick."

In his current term, Naidu has focused both on wealth creation and wealth distribution. Andhra Pradesh has attracted investments worth 25% of India's total in under two years.

His policy framework attests to the progress. His government is moving away from traditional family planning toward a proactive Population Management Policy. His Zero Poverty mission is ambitious - a pledge that no family in Andhra Pradesh shall remain trapped in deprivation, that the fruits of technology and growth shall reach everyone.

And threading through it all is fierce Telugu pride. Naidy has made the promotion of the Telugu language and culture a policy priority, establishing institutions to preserve Telugu art and heritage. His Vision 2047 echoes this goal: to position the Telugu community as the number one global community - excelling in technology, business, and culture globally.

At 76, Naidu remains a man with a plan.

(The author is a political strategist)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author