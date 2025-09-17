Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance is best understood not in slogans but in outcomes. Over the last eleven years, three clear pillars define his vision: prosperity, security and pride. What sets him apart is not only the policies themselves but the scale and relentlessness with which they have been pursued.

From Poverty to Prosperity

Twenty-seven crore Indians have been lifted out of poverty. That single number captures the shift of the last decade. For decades, poverty was an electoral slogan, not a problem to be solved. Today, it is visibly receding.

The change is evident in households. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, more than four crore homes have been sanctioned, giving families a roof of their own. The Ujjwala Yojana has provided over ten crore LPG connections, freeing women from smoky kitchens. With 50 crore Jan Dhan accounts, financial inclusion has moved from promise to practice. These are not token schemes; they are transformations of daily life.

For the middle class too, the relief has been real. The 2025 Union Budget exempted incomes up to ₹12 lakh, offering genuine breathing space. The next-generation GST, collapsing multiple slabs into just two (5% and 18%), made essentials cheaper and compliance simpler. The State Bank of India estimates this reform alone could add ₹1.98 lakh crore to consumption.

All of this rests on macroeconomic discipline. In August 2025, retail inflation fell to 2.01% - the lowest in eight years. Compare this to 2013, when inflation averaged over 10%. For ordinary families, that means groceries that don't spiral out of reach, EMIs that don't choke, and savings that retain value.

The larger point: India is not only growing richer, it is becoming more equal. When a daily-wage worker owns a house, when a rural woman cooks on gas, when a poor family can walk into a bank, the gap between privilege and deprivation narrows. This is prosperity that touches the ground.

Security with Confidence

Prosperity means little without security. Modi's second pillar has been to redefine how India responds to threats - with clarity, capability, and confidence. Earlier, terrorism was often met with files and protests. Under Modi, it has been answered with precision. Operation Sindoor, which dismantled nine cross-border terror hubs and neutralised over 100 terrorists, signalled a new doctrine: terror is not crime but war, and will be treated as such.

This shift is possible because capability has grown. Indigenous systems such as Akashteer, an AI-enabled automated air defence network, and INS Vikrant, India's first domestically built aircraft carrier, mark milestones in self-reliance. Defence production rose to ₹1.27 lakh crore in FY 2023-24 - a 174% jump since 2014-15. Exports surged from ₹686 crore in 2013 to ₹23,000 crore in 2025, reaching more than 90 countries. Today, 60% of India's arms are made at home.

Markets echo the momentum. Shares of BEL and HAL have risen more than tenfold in five years, reflecting investor belief in India's defence ecosystem. Diplomacy mirrors it too: India stood firm on the Russian S-400 deal despite US pressure, while simultaneously deepening ties with France, the US, and others. India's security stance is no longer hesitant; it is assured.

Cultural Pride as Nation-Building

The third pillar is cultural pride. For decades, India's civilisational core was either sidelined or reduced to token gestures. Modi has placed it at the heart of development.

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, inaugurated in 2024, was not just a temple but closure to a centuries-old dispute. The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor rejuvenated one of Hinduism's holiest sites and revitalised its economy: incomes in Varanasi rose by 75%, tourist footfall multiplied twelvefold, and traditional crafts like Banarasi sarees revived.

Similar projects - the Mahakal Lok Corridor in Ujjain, Somnath's redevelopment, Kedarnath's restoration, and upgrades along the Char Dham route - blend heritage with livelihoods. Beyond temples, symbols like the Statue of Unity, the renaming of Rajpath to Kartavya Path, and the promotion of Sanskrit and Indian Knowledge Systems through the National Education Policy reflect a broader project of cultural renewal. The global adoption of International Yoga Day underlined that India's spiritual heritage is also a universal resource.

A Relentless Pursuit

What ties these three pillars together is relentlessness. PM Modi has not taken a single day of leave in his career. That personal discipline mirrors his approach to governance - steady, unsparing, and unapologetic.

These pillars outline the architecture of his vision. For the poor, it has meant homes, kitchens, and bank accounts. For the middle class, it has meant relief and stability. For the nation, stronger defence and greater confidence in the world. For society, a renewed pride in its own civilisation.

On his 75th birth anniversary, the story of Narendra Modi is not only of a leader. It is the story of an India that has begun to believe in itself - prosperous in economy, confident in security, and proud in heritage.

(The author is a national spokersperson of the BJP)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author