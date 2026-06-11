Opinion | A Fauji's Salute To India's Longest-Serving Prime Minister

The year was 2013. I had just returned to my ooru (village) after serving the Indian Army. Like many young Indians of my generation, I stood at a crossroads. I knew I wanted to continue serving the nation, but I was still searching for the path through which I could do so. The country too stood at a crossroads.

Across India, there was a growing feeling that our nation was capable of much more than what it had settled for. In villages, towns and cities, a different energy was beginning to take shape. People were speaking about aspiration, confidence and possibility. At the centre of that conversation stood Narendra Modi, then the Chief Minister of Gujarat, whose message resonated with millions of Indians who wanted to see a stronger, more self-confident Bharat.

And in June 2013, I was given the responsibility of the District General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Dakshina Kannada. The uniform changed, but the mission remained the same - Nation First.

We campaigned not merely for a party, but for an idea. An idea that India could be stronger, more confident, more self-reliant and more respected in the world.

A decade later, I had the privilege of taking oath as a Member of Parliament in the team led by the very leader who had inspired millions of young Indians to dream bigger.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes India's longest-serving PM, I find myself reflecting not only on the transformation of the nation, but also on the extraordinary opportunities this period has created for ordinary Indians like me.

The last two years have been among the most consequential years in recent global history. The world continues to grapple with geopolitical conflicts, energy security concerns, economic uncertainty and the persistent threat of terrorism. As a Member of Parliament associated with discussions relating to energy and defence, I have had the opportunity to observe many of these developments from close quarters.

But what taught me a lot about India's place in the world were the two international assignments entrusted to me during my maiden term in Parliament.

The first came in May 2025. In the aftermath of 'Operation Sindoor', I was chosen as part of an all-party delegation tasked with carrying India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism to the world. Our engagements took us across Moscow, Madrid, Athens, Ljubljana, Riga. As a fauji, this assignment carried special significance.

For decades, India was often compelled to explain the reality of terrorism that it faced. During our interactions abroad, I witnessed a different reality. India's voice carried weight. India's stand of Zero tolerance against terror found global testimony.

More importantly, the delegation demonstrated something that I believe is fundamental to India's strength.

Members from different political parties and ideological backgrounds came together to represent a united national position.

Our message was clear. India may debate fiercely within its democratic framework, but when it comes to terrorism, national security and the protection of its citizens, Bharat speaks in one voice.

The delegation sent a powerful message to the world. It also sent a message to those who believe India's democratic diversity can somehow be exploited against its national interests. Our diversity is our strength. Our unity in matters of national interest is our greatest force.

For me personally though, the assignment meant much more. For it reminded me of my early days in the Fauj. It was just my second year as a young officer of the Indian Army's 8 Gorkha Rifles; but my Commanding Officer chose to entrust me with leading the Ghatak Platoon during counter-insurgency operations in Manipur.

And being chosen by PM Modi to be his voice as part of this delegation, even as a first time MP, I was reminded of that same feeling of trust and responsibility. Leadership leaves a lasting impression when responsibility is entrusted with an assurance that speaks in silence.

A few months later came my second international assignment. In October 2025, I travelled to New York as part of India's parliamentary delegation to the 80th United Nations General Assembly. The delegation was constituted to represent India's democratic values, engage with lawmakers and policymakers from across the world, strengthen diplomatic ties and carry the voice of the world's largest democracy led by PM Modi to one of the world's most important multilateral forums.

For someone whose first foreign trip happened only after 2014, the experience was deeply moving. As I walked through the halls of the United Nations, I often found myself thinking not of New York, but of home. Standing there as part of India's delegation, I realised that the journey was larger than my own. It reflected the possibilities that millions of Indians had come to believe in over the last decade. What struck me most was the way India was viewed and discussed.

Everywhere we went, we encountered members of the Indian diaspora who spoke of Bharat with immense pride.

Entrepreneurs, students, professionals, doctors, engineers and community leaders spoke not only about their own journeys, but also about India's growing stature in the world.

Today, the Indian diaspora, numbering more than 35 million people, is the largest diaspora community in the world. Their contributions extend far beyond remittances and economic engagement. They have become storytellers of modern India.

For decades, embassies told India's story to the world. Today, millions of Indians living abroad tell that story every day.

Prime Minister Modi recognised the strength of this community long before many others did. Wherever he travels, one witnesses an extraordinary connection between India and its diaspora. They see themselves not as distant observers, but as active participants in India's growth story.

Many of them spoke about the transformation they had witnessed in how India is perceived globally. They spoke about a country that no longer appeared hesitant on the world stage. They spoke about a nation increasingly seen as a source of solutions, innovation and leadership.

That change is visible across multiple dimensions. India's cultural influence continues to expand through yoga, Ayurveda, traditional knowledge systems, cuisine, cinema, technology and innovation. International Yoga Day is celebrated across continents. India's digital public infrastructure is being studied by governments around the world. Indian professionals lead some of the world's largest corporations. Indian entrepreneurs are building globally recognised companies.

The respect accorded to Prime Minister Modi by world leaders reflects this larger transformation. Over the last decade, numerous countries have conferred upon him their highest civilian honours. His meetings with global leaders attract attention not merely because of protocol, but because India today occupies a far more significant place in global conversations than it once did.

As a veteran, I perhaps viewed these experiences through a slightly different lens.

Over the last decade, India has steadily strengthened both its capabilities and its confidence. India's defence budget, which stood at around Rs 2.27 lakh crore in 2014, has grown to nearly Rs 7.85 lakh crore today. Defence exports have risen dramatically. Indigenous platforms, missile systems and defence manufacturing capabilities have expanded significantly. India has moved from being largely dependent on imports towards becoming a nation increasingly capable of designing, developing and manufacturing critical defence systems.

The shift has not merely been one of numbers. It has been one of mindset.

The world increasingly sees an India that is willing to stand up for its interests, speak with clarity and act with confidence. Whether in matters of national security, diplomacy, technology, energy or economic growth, India today engages the world from a position of greater self-belief.

For those of us who have worn the uniform, these developments carry special meaning. National security is not built overnight. It requires patience. It requires investment. It requires institutions. Above all, it requires leadership that remains focused on long-term national interests.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes India's longest-serving Prime Minister, he sets yet another benchmark. Not merely of electoral success, but of endurance. In public life, leadership is often measured through victories. In the armed forces, we learn that leadership is equally about endurance.

A difficult mission is not accomplished through moments of bravado alone. It requires discipline. It requires consistency. It requires the ability to hold one's ground through uncertainty, setbacks and adversity. Disarming an adversary requires courage. Outlasting one requires discipline, patience and resolve.

Twelve years in office is therefore more than a political milestone. It is a measure of sustained commitment. A form of public tapasya carried out under constant scrutiny and amidst rapidly changing national and global realities.

There is another lesson from Prime Minister Modi's journey that resonates deeply with me.

Before he transformed India, he transformed Gujarat. The Gujarat model demonstrated what can happen when leadership remains rooted in the land that shaped it. It showed that meaningful change begins by investing one's energy, ideas and commitment in one's own people and one's own region. That lesson has deeply influenced my own thinking.

It is the spirit behind initiatives we have launched in Mangaluru such as BackToOoru, which encourages talented youth to rediscover opportunities closer to home, and Bolpu, which seeks to nurture local entrepreneurship and community-led development. At their heart lies a simple belief: that lasting change begins when people give back to the land and communities that shaped them.

Twelve years ago, as he took on the mantle as the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi inspired millions of Indians to dream bigger. Millions did. Mine is only one among those stories.

As I look back on a journey that took me from Pharangipete to Parliament, from the Army to public life, and from representing Dakshina Kannada to representing Bharat abroad, I remain convinced that the most enduring legacy of these twelve years lies in the confidence that ordinary Indians now have in themselves and in their country.

That confidence has carried India further than many thought possible.

And it will carry us much further still. And for that, here is a fauji's salute to our Pradhan Sevak Narendra Modi, for helping the world and all of us rediscover India, that is Bharat.

(Captain Brijesh Chowta is BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Dakshina Kannada)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author