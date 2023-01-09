Zomato's Hilarious Twist To Amitabh Bachchan's 'Horrible Error' Tweet Goes Viral

Food delivery application Zomato is known for their quirky and witty posts.

Food delivery application Zomato is known for their quirky and witty posts. The platform recently revealed what they consider a "horrible error", giving a hilarious twist to actor Amitabh Bachchan's latest tweet. It was formatted too in the way Mr Bachchan posts his tweets. While many people may think that numbering your tweets is a trivial concern, the actor takes it very seriously. He always religiously numbers his tweets. Yesterday, "Big B" apologised to his fans and followers on social media for incorrectly writing "T-numbers" on his tweets and called it a "horrible error" on his part.

He took to the microblogging platform and wrote, "T 4515 - A HORRIBLE ERROR ! all my T numbers have gone wrong right from the last right one T 4514 ..( this is correct ) .. everything after is wrong .. T 5424,5425,5426,4527, 5428, 5429, 5430 .. all wrong ..they should be T4515,4516,4517,4518,4519 4520,4521 APOLGIES !! " He not only acknowledged the problem but also fixed it by posting a correctly numbered subsequent tweet.

Jumping to the opporunity, Zomato took to Twitter and said that their "tweets saying chai'' is the best have gone wrong and it is also a "horrible error". "T 4515 - A HORRIBLE ERROR ! all my Tweets saying chai is the best have gone wrong they should say momos APOLGIES !!"

What's more interesting is that the food delivery application not only copied Mr Bachchan's style of Tweeting but also the spelling of the word 'apologies.'

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 45,000 views and 693 likes.

One person commented, "chai>>>momos. any day."

"Good to see guys getting topical, which earlier was Amul's forte or trademark," said a user.

"O bhai @zomato , you are really savage," commented another person.

Another user followed the trend and said, "T 0022 - A HORRIBLE ERROR ! all my tweets saying chai masala is the best have gone wrong they should say chia seeds APOLGIES !!"

