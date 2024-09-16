'Your Behaviour Is Being Recorded': Hyderabad Police Posts Video Of Man Inappropriately Touching Woman

However, it remains unclear if any action was taken against the man.

A shocking video posted by Hyderabad Police on their official X handle is going viral. The clip shows a man inappropriately touching a woman in a crowded place.

Along with the video, Hyderabad Police wrote, "Your behaviour is being recorded by our She Teams on the roads, public places and wherever you are misbehaving, killing your ill intentions is the only mantra to keep you safe from being jailed."

Since being posted, the video has gathered over 1 million views and several users used the platform to post their complaints. Several users asked the police what action was taken against the man.

A user wrote, "Sir - recording the behaviour is one aspect of the problem but punishment is the real solution. How many are punished is the real problem?!"

Another user wrote, "Please put the pictures of offenders publicly and shame them."

"These perpetrators should be taught a tough lesson," the third user declared.

"Great Job sir. Please punish such people publicly," the fourth user wrote.

"Can't believe the police kept recording it instead of stopping it - hope this is not the case if somebody is killing somebody," the fifth user wrote.

