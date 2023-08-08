Yashraj Mukhate's Hilarious Song 'Kya Hai Sachin Me?' Goes Viral

The video has accumulated more than 788,000 likes and over 9.2 million views.

Social media sensation and music producer Yashraj Mukhate, known for composing quirky and funny remixes, is back with another video. This time, he posted a hilarious video of a woman's rant against India's Sachin Meena and Pakistani national Seema Haider, the couple whose unusual love story captured the fancy of netizens across the border.

For the unversed, Seema Haidar, a Pakistani woman, crossed the border with India illegally to meet her Indian lover, Sachin Meena. They had met while playing the online game PUBG. Now, coinciding with their love affair, a video of a woman claiming to be Sachin Meena's neighbour went viral online, in which she strongly criticised Mr Meena's personality, using the term "Lappu sa Sachin".

The clip became a meme template for many. Mr Mukhate also joined the trend and turned the rant into a song. "LAPPU SA SACHIN," he captioned his post.

Watch the video below:

Mr Mukhate shared the clip just three days back and since it has accumulated more than 788,000 likes and over 9.2 million views.

In the comment section, while one user wrote, "This woman should also get some money from the viral reels y'all are making," another added, "'Jhingur' is the latest addition to my dictionary".

"This is the reason i pay my internet bill," jokingly said a third user. "This is legendary," commented a fourth.

Seema Haider, 30, came to India to love with her lover Sachin Meena, 22, in Greater Noida. While she was arrested on July 4 for illegally entering the country without a visa via Nepal with her four children, all aged below seven years, Mr Meena was jailed for sheltering illegal immigrants. However, both were granted bail on July 7 and they have been living together with the woman's children in Greater Noida.

The couple first got in touch in 2019 over the online game PUBG.

