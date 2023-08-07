Watch: Street Performer Mesmerises Crowd With His Rendition Of 'Pehla Nasha' On UK Street

Internet users loved the video and showered love and praises on the singer.

A video of an Indian busker singing 'Pehla Nasha', Bollywood's iconic love song on the streets of London has gone viral on the internet. Notably, the artist named Vish often shares videos of his stunning renditions of popular Bollywood songs.

This time, he enthralled the audience with a soulful rendition of the classic retro beat at the bustling Oxford Street. He shared the video on his Instagram handle and wrote, ''Look how casually people are sitting and enjoying this Udit Narayan tune in London.''

Notably, he calls himself 'UK's 1st Bollywood Busker' in his Instagram bio.

Watch the video here:

In the video, he is seen crooning the melodious song while sitting on the pavement. Many passersby stopped to listen to his mesmerizing voice, while some sang along with him.

Internet users loved the video and showered love and praises on the singer. The video has already amassed 18.7 million views, and more than 2 million likes on Instagram, and the numbers are still increasing. One user wrote, ''Lovely and the two kids came n sitting so cute. Love u all for this respect. interest in Indian songs."

Another commented, ''These 2 little girls in the background is the best part about the video. Such a great gesture of sitting down while the artist was singing on the floor. Simple respect, kudos to the girls.''

A third added, ''Soulful voice & beautiful audience. Just perfect. Moment." A fourth said, ''In different countries when someone sings your song hits differently.''

The original song featured in 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' was sung by Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam, and starred Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, Pooja Bedi, and Mamik Singh.

A similar video of the same musician went viral a few months ago. Commemorating Mother's Day, he paid tribute to the spirit of motherhood through his soulful rendition of the song ''Maa'' from the 2007 Bollywood movie 'Taare Zameen Par.'

Featured Video Of The Day Why Are Women Reluctant To Report Workplace Harassment?