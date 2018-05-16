Yanny Or Laurel? The Audio Version Of 'The Dress' Is Dividing The Web

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I- Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018
According to CNET, the audio clip was first shared on Reddit and went viral from there. It has now, in fact, also led to various news outlets conducting investigations into why some people hear "Laurel" while other hear "Yanny".
The Verge reports that according to Lars Riecke, an assistant professor of audition and cognitive neuroscience at Maastricht University, the clip's secret lies in the frequency.
"Older adults tend to start losing their hearing at the higher frequency ranges, which could explain why Riecke could only hear Laurel, but his eight-year-old daughter could hear Yanny... if you remove all the low frequencies, you hear Yanny. If you remove the high frequencies, you hear Laurel."
Simply put, if you hear 'Laurel', you might just be too old.
Whether you hear Laurel or Yanny, there is no denying that the recording has led to some hilarious reactions:
The people that hear Yanny instead of Laurel are the ones that Thanos eliminates- IGZ (@igzrap) May 16, 2018
Literally everything at my show just stopped to see if people hear Laurel or Yanny. I hear Laurel. https://t.co/efWRw1Gj0L- Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 15, 2018
Young people: Yanny- Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) May 15, 2018
Old people: Laurel
Editors: Pageviewshttps://t.co/9MNZRsOVdt
I heard "yanny" for 30 seconds then was able to hear laurel and now I can't stop hearing laurel and really miss yanny.- Steve Agee (@steveagee) May 16, 2018
Moral of the story? Don't trust everything you hear on the Internet.
