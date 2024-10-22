Shraddha Kapoor's Black Pantsuit Is The Boardroom Chic Version Of The Classic Black Dress

Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 promotional wardrobe mostly centered around red ethnic fits. In vibrant numbers, the actress is indeed a vision but give her a monochrome colour palette and see her rock the look with equal finesse. Don't believe us? Then head straight to Shraddha's Instagram feed where she has redefined the meaning of corpcore chic with her signature flair. For her latest appearance at the NDTV World Summit, the actress picked out a black three-piece suit and struck wonder with her effortless power dressing. Her OOTD came with a lapel-collared blazer, secured with a button on the front. The double-breasted pockets added an element of functionality while the padded-structured shoulders offered dimension to her overall look. Shraddha teamed up her formal silhouette with a black tank top and a pair of flared trousers. Golden studs served a pop of contrast with Shraddha's minimal glam makeup offering the finishing touches of classy elegance.

Before that Shraddha Kapoor levelled up her style game with her red pantsuit avatar. Created by fashion designer duo Gauri & Nainika, the attire featured a sweetheart-neckline bralette, cropped blazer and loose-fitted trousers. The voguish blazer had dramatic collars and well-defined shoulders coupled with ruched, full-length sleeves. The easy-breezy trousers stood as a testament to Shraddha's love for relaxed fits. Abstract prints on the three-piece garment contributed to the unique spin. For accessories, Shraddha leaned on gold-toned metallic hoops. Her flawless radiance was amplified with clean-girl beauty strokes and an intense stroke of winged eyeliner.

On another occasion, Shraddha Kapoor passed the contemporary Barbie vibe check in a floral pink pantsuit by PadmaSitaa. The baggy blazer and relaxed trousers were adorned with multiple flower and leaf patterns in shades of yellow, green, red and blue. Shraddha walked on a risque route as she complemented her stunning avatar with a strappy crochet bralette, embellished with ample mirror work. The knotted element on the front was simply a sartorial game changer. Delicate golden danglers, bangles and statement rings were the right jewellery move. Shraddha's rosy glow framed her face like a true work of art. Short tresses left loose cascaded in length gracefully.

Shraddha Kapoor's style files are oh-so-awesome.

