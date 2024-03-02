X User's Uber Fare From Bengaluru Airport To Destination Shocks Internet

Screenshot was taken after midnight when cab services usually levy night-time charge.

Bengaluru is infamous for its traffic and hours-long traffic jams. People keep sharing about the traffic nightmare and less availability of public transport. Due to this, many people take private cabs and are dependent on cab aggregators like Ola and Uber. Recently, an X user who wanted to travel from the airport to Electronic City was shocked to notice the prices of Uber cab. Taking to the microblogging site, user Rajesh Bhattad shared a screenshot of Uber charging nearly Rs 2,000 for a trip from Kempegowda International Airport to the south-eastern suburb of Bengaluru.

"The Uber pricing past midnight from Bengaluru Airport to HSR," Mr Bhattad wrote in the caption of the post. He even thanked BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation), suggesting that he took a bus to reach home instead of the cab.

The Uber pricing past midnight from Bengaluru Airport to HSR🥲



Notably, the screenshot was taken after midnight when cab services usually levy a night-time charge or activate surge pricing. It showed that an Uber Go trip to his home would cost him Rs 1,931, while it was Rs 1,846 for Uber Go Sedan and Uber Premier. The fare further increased to Rs 2,495 for an Uber XL.

This pricing raised eyebrows on social media. One user suggested taking the Vayu Vajra bus to HSR Layout. To this, Mr Bhattad said, he had done that. "I took the same. 265 per person. Only challenge is getting another Uber for the last mile connectivity," he said.

Several users also joined the conversation and agreed that the app-based cab fares have become unreasonably high. One person also suggested that the fares would come down 30 to 50% if the pickup location of the cab is outside the Airport zone.

"You can try the simple hack to reduce the Uber/OLA fair by almost 30-50%. In the pick-up location - Don't select Airport zone (Most of the travellers do this simple mistake). Instead walk few miles & select the pick-up just outside airport boundaries," the tweet read.

Meanwhile, last year, another screenshot showing shocking fare for an Uber cab from the airport to the Electronic City also went viral online. "Uber fare to Bangalore Airport from E-CityCost of cab fare is dangerously close to what I paid for the flight ticket." He shared a screenshot of the Uber prices as well. The price for Uber Premium for the 52-km distance was Rs 2,584 whereas Uber XL was priced for a whopping Rs 4,051," the user wrote while sharing the screenshot.