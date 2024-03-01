Video Of French Influencer Dancing In Rain After Quitting 9-5 Job Wins Internet

The video has amassed more than 7 million views and nearly 380,000 likes.

A video of a content creator dancing in the rain after quitting his 9 to 5 job is winning hearts on the internet. The clip shows French social media influencer Fabrizio Villari Moroni jumping with happiness in the rain soon after sending his resignation. He also penned a heartfelt note for his followers, in which he admitted that he was wrong to think he could "fit" his content creation with his desk job. "I overestimated my ability to be present everywhere at once and to show up equally to all things I commit to," he wrote.

Mr Moroni also explained that once he realised he couldn't manage both his passion and job, he decided to make a "choice" and quit. "Unfortunately, it didn't take that long to realize that if you commit to many things, you're not actually committed to any. So I had to make a choice. Creating for you (and me) is the greatest honor and the only thing that actually fulfills me," he added.

Watch the video below:

Further, in the caption, the influencer thanked his followers for their constant love and support. "Every single day some of you stop me in the streets of Paris and thank me for what I do. When it's actually me thanking you for the immense love and support you show me. It will never be forgotten. This was not an easy choice, but as you can see, it was the one that made me happy. Excited to see what's next for us. Yours Fabri," Mr Moroni concluded.

The content creator shared the video a few days back and since it has amassed more than 7 million views and nearly 380,000 likes. In the comments section, internet users shared hoe they felt similarly excited and liberated after quitting their unsatisfying jobs.

"In 2012, I felt just like that. I decided to leave my job, and let me tell you, tears flowed like rivers afterward. I remember dancing in the streets, feeling liberated yet scared. That moment taught me to recognise my limits and set clear boundaries. Since then, I've hopped through different jobs, putting my well-being first. This video takes me back to those raw emotions. Hats off to anyone who stays true to themselves - you're a champion in my book," one user shared.

"I remember feeling the exact same way when I left the corporate world. That job was my 'dream job' till I found my dream outgrowing it and that's been one of the best yet hardest decisions I've taken for myself," commented another.

"I quit my job after five years of full dedication until I fell sick and then realized it was not worth it at all now I'm relieved and happily looking for another one but with different mindset and goals," wrote a third Instagram user. "It took me years to realise... you cannot possibly give your 100% to every single aspect of your life. But eitherway, I wish you so much good luck on your new journey," shared another.