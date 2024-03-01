UK Woman Discovers World War II-Era Bomb Shelter In Her Backyard: 'We Had No Idea'

Rebecca Hobson has lived at the home for 15 years. (Representational Pic)

A woman in the UK was stunned to discover a potential World War II underground bomb shelter in her backyard. According to New York Post, 34-year-old Rebecca Hobson she was told about the 160-foot shelter by neighbours during the Covid lockdown in 2020 in the back of her Kent home in England. But she never checked it out until this year. Ms Hobson unearthed the giant tunnel by removing a pavement slab along with her partner Darren. The couple lives in a village near Folkestone.

"When we moved into the house we had no idea about the air raid shelter being in our garden," Ms Hobson was quoted as saying by UK-based Metro.

"A few years later some of the locals said there might be something in the garden from the war. We're still trying to dig into the history of it, but it's still really interesting," she added.

Ms Hobson also shared the photos of the incredible discovery on her social media handles. She has lived at the home for 15 years.

A video posted on her TikTok takes viewers on a virtual tour of the middle-sized tunnel structure with lights, as per the Post report.

The clip also shows debris with rat traps, bottles and bowls covered in dust.

"This is insane! Such an incredible find! Excuse the pessimistic in me, but I'd definitely still keep as a shelter due to the state of the world," one user wrote.

"Does the other end lead out to anywhere?" another one asked, to which Ms Hobson and her partner replied, "It comes out at the bottom of the road but that end has been sealed off. So the only way in and out if from our garden."

Before Ms Hobson, a woman found a basement-turned-nuclear bunker in her grandmother's house that she said the previous owners installed in anticipation of a nuclear war or, say, a zombie apocalypse.