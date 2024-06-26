X User Shares How Couple Uses Dead Fly To Scam Restaurants: 'Pathetic, That's Theft'

Notably, Mr Bhandari met the couple at a friend's house party in Gurugram.

Restaurants are an easy target for people looking to take advantage of their hospitable nature. Recently, an X user shared a disturbing story about a middle-aged couple in Gurugram and their shocking scam to procure free meals. The user, Udit Bhandari, revealed how the couple carries a dead fly with them to posh restaurants, and adds it to their meals to avoid paying the bill.

Notably, Mr Bhandari met the couple at a friend's house party in Gurugram. The couple allegedly told him that they frequently dine at 5-star restaurants in Delhi and Gurugram. Halfway through the meal, they would put a fly in the food, create a ruckus, and end up not paying for the meal. The user added that the couple engages in this behaviour ''for fun'' as they do not seem ''tight on money.''

''Met a middle-aged couple at a party who revealed something quite disgusting. Apparently, it's something they do for fun as they didn't seem tight on money. They have on several occasions gone out to dine at 5* restaurants in Delhi/Gurgaon and carried with them a dead fly! Yes, a dead fly,'' he wrote on X.

''Halfway into their meal, they would quietly slip this into their food & then create a huge fuss over it. The management in a bid to placate them would either not charge for that dish or in most cases make their entire meal free. They were proud to share his 'hack' for getting free meals and said have done this many many times,'' Mr Bhandari added.

See the tweet here:

Met a middle-aged couple at a party who revealed something quite disgusting. Apparently it's something they do for fun as they didn't seem tight on money. They have on several occasions went out to dine at 5* restaurants in Delhi/Gurgaon and carried with them a dead fly! Yes, a… — Udit Bhandari (@GurugramDeals) June 25, 2024

Internet users were left shocked at the couple's actions and expressed their disgust and disbelief. One user wrote, ''I am glad that I haven't met anyone like them. I thought these types of people existed only in reel life not real. You should start filtering your circle and the people you meet.''

Another commented, ''My brother used to work in McD part-time long back. He said that many privileged folks come to McD, eat halfway and complain about bread, veggies or ordered something else. They will settle it by replacing another order or providing extra meals as a policy.''

A third stated, ''disgusting, pathetic, that's theft and fraud, shows their upbringing.'' A fourth added, ''They seem to be not tight on money But tight on basic civic sense nd morality.''