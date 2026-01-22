X Head Of Product Suffers Throat Injury, Internet Advises Him To 'Fly To India'

Nikita Bier, the head of product at X (formerly Twitter), revealed that he recently injured his throat while eating fried chicken, leaving him unable to speak or swallow. Bier added that doctors advised him to wait for several weeks before further treatment, leading to social media users telling the Elon Musk aide to instead travel to India and get treated within hours.

"Ate a piece of fried chicken tonight. It somehow tore part of my throat going down. Now I can barely swallow (or speak)" wrote Bier.

"Doctor says: "You can get it checked out with an endoscopy. Earliest availability is in 4-6 weeks." This feels like a Kafka novel," he added.

An endoscopy is a medical procedure that allows a doctor to look inside a patient's body. It uses an instrument called an endoscope, or scope for short.

Check The Viral Post Here:

Ate a piece of fried chicken tonight. It somehow tore part of my throat going down. Now I can barely swallow (or speak).



Doctor says: "You can get it checked out with an endoscopy. Earliest availability is in 4-6 weeks."



This feels like a Kafka novel. — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) January 21, 2026

Also Read | NRI Couple Returns To India After 17 Years Citing High US Healthcare Costs: 'It Feels Accessible'

'Fly To India'

The post quickly gained traction online, leading to the age-old discussion about access to medical care in the United States. Owing to high out-of-pocket costs and shortage of doctors, nurses and certain specialists, appointments for basic tests can take months to years in the US.

Indian users in Bier's comment section highlighted the country's medical tourism sector, noting that international visitors frequently seek out India's affordable healthcare options.

"Fly to India, get scanned, diagnosed, treated/operated the same day. Fly back to the States. Will take 40 hrs to and fro flying, 12 hrs for medicals. Cost 1/100th. Less than two days to get treated," said one user, while another added: "“Fly to India. You will get to see a top doctor within an hour of landing, and an endoscopy and further consultation within the next six hours. You can be back home in three days flat."

Fly to India, get scanned, diagnosed, treated / operated the same day. Fly back to the states.



Will take 40 hrs to and fro flying, 12 hrs for medicals. Cost 1/100th. Less than 2 days to get treated. https://t.co/4NbQqOpbBi — Aravind (@aravind) January 21, 2026

A third commented: "I once swallowed a Rs 1 coin - I was 16 - walked into nearby hospital. Doc said wait a couple of hours because you've just had your lunch as well. Couple of hours later he stuck the endoscope in and got the coin out. I wrote my X Class board exam next day."