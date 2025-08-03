World's Most Expensive Labubu Doll Sold For 125 Times Its Original Price

A rare Labubu has been sold for a whopping Rs 9.15 lakh ($10,500), making it the most expensive Labubu doll to be sold. The grey-brownish doll, wearing Vans streetwear and a blue and orange hat reading “The Monsters”, was sold on the e-commerce platform eBay.

According to a report in New York Post, the viral ugly-cute toy, riding the skateboard, came out in 2023 as one of Pop Mart's wildly popular blind boxes, as a collaboration between the shoe brand and Labubu.

Interestingly, the doll was being sold at the retail price of Rs 7,400 ($85) at the time of its release. However, after the Labubu trend gained pace online, the same doll has now been purchased for Rs 9.15 lakh -- making its resale value 125 times more than the original price.

Notably, Pop Mart sells Labubus for Rs 1,744 ($20) to Rs 3,488 ($40) in “blind boxes” which means buyers do not know which one they will get until they open it.

What are Labubu dolls?

Labubu dolls are plush toys and figurines based on a character from the book series The Monsters created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung. Inspired by Nordic fairy tales, the tiny elf creature's popularity surged when Lisa from the K-pop girl group Blackpink was seen with one. What followed was a frenzy of celebrities flaunting the doll, including Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and more.

The popularity of the doll has made creator Pop Mart CEO, Wang Ning, the 10th richest man in China and the youngest member of the country's wealthiest, which includes TikTok founder Zhang Yiming, CEO of Xiaomi Lei Jun and founder of Nongfu Spring, Zhong Shansha.

The popularity of the dolls resulted in controversy when they were linked to the ancient demon Pazuzu -- a Mesopotamian demon, with conspiracy theories claiming that the dolls carry "demonic energy".

Pop Mart did not publicly address the claims but posted a mock "recall notice" on April Fools' Day, joking about supernatural activity surrounding the dolls.