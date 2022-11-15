World Population Hits 8 Billion, Internet Says "We Need Thanos"

The United Nations projects the population to continue growing to about 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and peaking around 10.4 billion in the 2080s.

World Population Hits 8 Billion, Internet Says 'We Need Thanos'

Zomato and Dharma Productions also reacted to the announcement.

The United Nations (UN) on Tuesday announced that the world population meter recorded the eight billion mark. In a statement, the UN attributed the growth to human development, with people living longer thanks to improvements in public health, nutrition, personal hygiene and medicine. It also added that it is the result of higher fertility rates, particularly in the world's poorest countries, as well. 

Now amidst this announcement, internet users reacted to this news with hilarious memes and messages. While some users shared live recordings of the moment when the count hit the eight billion mark, others jokingly wrote, "8 Billion people and I'm still alone". 

Zomato, Dharma Productions, Burger King UK and Netflix Nigeria also reacted to the announcement. "The world now has 8 billion people and 0 veg biryanis," wrote Zomato. 

"8 billion people and you're still stealing my fries," tweeted Burger King. 

Dharma Productions shared a screenshot from the movie 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', with the caption, "You: 8 billion people in the world and yet..."mera pehla pyaad adhoora reh gaya(My first love remained incomplete)". 

"8 billion people in the world and you're still single," tweeted Netflix Nigeria. 

Several other users also shared that they're unable to understand how they are still single in a world where there are 8 billion people. Some shared hilarious GIFs featuring famous Marvel character Thanos, while others jokingly blamed American TV host Nick Canon, who recently welcomed his 12th child. 

Meanwhile, according to the UN, the current population is more than three times higher than the 2.5 billion global headcounts in 1950. The agency projects the population to continue growing to about 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and peaking around 10.4 billion in the 2080s.

Click for more trending news


Featured Video Of The Day

15 Days Since Gujarat Tragedy: Is Justice For Victims Stuck In Red Tape?
.