World Photography Day 2025: All About Date, Theme, History, Significance

The world celebrates August 19 as World Photography Day to honour the history and significance of photography. Photography is not about clicking pictures randomly; it's about capturing memories that stay with us forever. The day encourages photographers to share their work and appreciate the power of still images.

History of World Photography Day: On this day in 1839, the French government announced the invention of the daguerreotype, which is an early photographic process developed by Louis Daguerre. This process revolutionised photography by making it more accessible and practical.

Significance: World Photography Day is an opportunity to appreciate the art of capturing moments. It's a day to recognise the impact of photography on our lives. On this day, awareness about photography's role in communication, storytelling and documentation is also raised globally.

Celebrations: People celebrate World Photography Day by sharing their favourite photos. Some also like to attend photography exhibitions or workshops. A majority of people simply take new photos to showcase their creativity and skills and post them on social media.

Theme: World Photography Day has a specific theme each year, such as photography's role in social change and environmental conservation. This year, the theme is My Favourite Photo.

Tips To Become A Better Photographer

Understand Your Camera: Before aiming to become a pro, you must familiarise yourself with your camera's settings and features. Keep practising different modes.

Composition: Learn the concept of "rule of thirds", "leading lines: and "framing". In the rule of thirds, try to place the subject off-centre for more dynamic compositions. Leading lines mean using lines to guide the viewer's eye to the subject. And framing means using natural or man-made frames to add depth.

Understand the light: Shoot during golden hour (dawn/dusk) for warm, soft light. But don't forget to experiment with flash, lamps, or studio lighting.

Tell a story through pictures: Use your camera to capture emotions and moments, and try to tell a story through a series of photos. You can also experiment with different perspectives.

Editing of images: Also learn basic editing skills for exposure, contrast, and colour correction in order to enhance the photos.