7 Thoughtful Posts That Show Why Mental Health Is So Important

World Mental Health Day is observed every year on October 10. According to World Health Organisation, the objective of World Mental Health Day is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilise efforts in support of mental health. The day is organised by World Federation for Mental Health and this year's theme is suicide prevention. According to Mental Health Foundation, some people call mental health 'emotional health' or 'emotional well-being'. Mental health means more than not having a mental health disorder - being mentally healthy also means being able to cope with life, its challenges and making the most of your potential.

Even today, there is plenty of stigma associated with the words mental health. On World Mental Health Day 2019, social media is full of messages of positivity that hope to change the conversation around mental health. Here are seven simple yet profound posts that beautifully encapsulate why mental health is so important and why we need to start talking about it:

This World Mental Health Day, remember to take care of yourself

Your mental health is more important than the test results, the competition, your toxic friends, what people might say, what they think of you. The version of you in their minds isn't ur problem anymore. Take care of yourself. #WorldMentalHealthDaypic.twitter.com/SXKwAJMca3 — Hazel (@hazelkatague) October 9, 2019

Mental health is just as important as physical health

When we see someone with physical pain, we look after them and help them. Mental health is just as important and completely unseen. Please, if you are struggling, reach out. It is OK not to feel OK. Do something about it. Please. #WorldMentalHealthDaypic.twitter.com/cjQx9LUeBG — Beth 🇦🇺 (@BethBossy) October 10, 2019

"We need to start treating MH similarly to the way we treat someone with a broken leg."

A3: more than anything, start the conversation! We need to start treating MH similarly to the way we treat someone with a broken leg. Everyone sees the cast and helps in anyway possible. Mental health doesn't show like a broken bone but needs just as much attention #BelougaEdu — Evin Schwartz (@EvinSchwartz) October 7, 2019

Talk about mental health - anxiety and depression are real

Anxiety and depression are real! Talk to friends, family, colleagues and make sure you see a Doctor. It can affect anyone, at anytime. You never know what people are hiding behind a smile or laugh. Life is hard ❤#mentalhealth#Mentalhealthday2019#MentalHealthAwarenessDay — Adam Westwood (@westys1981) October 10, 2019

"Going to therapy is like going to the gym, but for your brain."

Going to therapy is like going to the gym, but for your brain.



It's not easy.



You will uncover past trauma. It will be painful & uncomfortable at times.



But, just like you would with exercise, the more you keep at it, the more you will grow.



❤️ — Bone Daddy 💀 (@BloodyfasterTV) October 8, 2019

If you're struggling, talk to someone

🧠 World Mental Health Day 🧠



🤫 don't suffer in silence. Talk.

👩‍⚕️ seek professional help

📚 educate yourself

💪🏼 resiliency. You will get better.



🗣There's always someone to talk to.



👬 A problem shared is a problem halved.



💰 Invest in yourself.



❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Spencer Tips (@Spencertipster) October 10, 2019

And always remember - "Struggling with mental health doesn't make us weak because sometimes, all we can do is survive and that's more than okay."

Just a friendly reminder that it's okay to ask for help and speak about your mind. Struggling with mental health doesn't make us weak because sometimes, all we can do is survive and that's more than okay. Please, be kind to yourselves. #WorldMentalHealthDaypic.twitter.com/HRh6vZh2fY — Kristine (@giannetin) October 10, 2019

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

