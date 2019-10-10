7 Thoughtful Posts That Show Why Mental Health Is So Important

October 10, 2019
World Mental Health Day: 7 tweets that talk about mental health and why it is important.


World Mental Health Day is observed every year on October 10. According to World Health Organisation, the objective of World Mental Health Day is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilise efforts in support of mental health. The day is organised by World Federation for Mental Health and this year's theme is suicide prevention. According to Mental Health Foundation, some people call mental health 'emotional health' or 'emotional well-being'. Mental health means more than not having a mental health disorder - being mentally healthy also means being able to cope with life, its challenges and making the most of your potential.

Even today, there is plenty of stigma associated with the words mental health. On World Mental Health Day 2019, social media is full of messages of positivity that hope to change the conversation around mental health. Here are seven simple yet profound posts that beautifully encapsulate why mental health is so important and why we need to start talking about it:

This World Mental Health Day, remember to take care of yourself

Mental health is just as important as physical health

"We need to start treating MH similarly to the way we treat someone with a broken leg."

Talk about mental health - anxiety and depression are real

"Going to therapy is like going to the gym, but for your brain."

If you're struggling, talk to someone

And always remember - "Struggling with mental health doesn't make us weak because sometimes, all we can do is survive and that's more than okay."

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:
AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)
Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)
iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)
Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

