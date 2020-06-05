World Environment Day 2020: Purify The Air In Your House With These Indoor Plants

Indoor plants will help purify the air in your home (Representative Image)

World Environment Day has been celebrated on June 5 every year since 1974. It is the United Nation's primary vehicle to spread awareness about the challenges and the need for environment conservation. The theme for World Environment Day 2020 is biodiversity, a concern described as "both urgent and existential" by the Environment Day committee on its website. This year, the day is being observed with calls for urgent actions to protect our planet's biodiversity. "The emergence of COVID-19 has underscored the fact that, when we destroy biodiversity, we destroy the system that supports human life. By upsetting the delicate balance of nature, we have created ideal conditions for pathogens - including coronaviruses - to spread," says the World Environment Day website.

One consequence of coronavirus-induced lockdowns around the world has been lower air pollution levels. In April, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported 46 per cent reduction in PM2.5 levels and 50 per cent depletion in PM10 concentrations in Delhi - one of the most polluted capitals in the world. As the world begins to emerge out of lockdowns and businesses resume, it is important to take steps to ensure that the air we breathe continues to remain clean. Studies show that breathing clean air can contribute to better health. Here are some plants that will purify the air in your house:

Money Plant

A hardy plant with heart-shaped leaves, money plant is a common indoor plant. This low maintenance plant is a homeowner's favourite for a good reason - it releases oxygen at night and is excellent for filtering the air - not to mention how pretty it is to look at.

Areca Palm

According to Ferns n Petals, this plant can absorb harmful gases like formaldehyde and benzene. In fact, not only does it filter the air, it also adds moisture to it and is considered to be helpful for people who suffer from sinus issues. This plant prefers partial shade to grow well, making it an ideal indoor plant.

Gerbera

Ideal for those who like bright flowers that can bloom with even minimal care, the Gerbera plant - also known as Barberton Daisy - is an air purifying plant. The NASA Clean Air Study to research ways to clean the air in space stations found Gerbera to be one of the plants that removes volatile organic pollutants.

Snake Plant

The hardly snake plant not only looks beautiful, it also serves to purify the air in your home. Also known as Mother-In-Law's Tongue, this evergreen perennial plant will grow best in a sunny spot by your window. It will serve to remove toxins like formaldehyde, nitrogen oxide, benzene from the air around you.

Tulsi

Widely touted for its health benefits, the Tulsi or Holy Basil is an excellent air-purifying indoor plant. It can grow with a few hours of sunlight a day and filter the air of harmful toxins.